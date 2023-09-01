Home » Pick and plate in Medellín Friday, September 1, 2023
News

Pick and plate in Medellín Friday, September 1, 2023

by admin
Pick and plate in Medellín Friday, September 1, 2023

Find out what the Pico y Placa rotation is for Friday, September 1, 2023. Remember that this measure applies to private vehicles (cars, trucks, campers, motorcycles and ATVs), as well as motorcycles, motorcycles, trikes and mopeds for two and four times, in the municipalities of Medellín, Caldas, Sabaneta, La Estrella, Envigado, Itagüí, Bello, Copacabana, Girardota and Barbosa.

This is the restriction:

To see vehicles exempted from pick and plate, click here.

Failure to comply with the peak and license plate measure generates the immobilization of the vehicle and an economic sanction of 15 legal daily minimum wages in force, equivalent to $500,000. For the reasons for exemption that require prior registration, applications must be submitted through www.medellin.gov.co.

Other peak and plate days:

You may also be interested in

See also  Provincial Organs and Departments Actively Implement the Spirit of the Fourth Plenary Session of the 14th Provincial Party Committee

You may also like

Beijing Cadre Expelled from Party and Public Office...

In August, $16 million in crypto was lost...

Russia, “nuclear ICBM Sarmat ready for combat mission”

Kremlin Confirms Putin-Erdogan Meeting as Black Sea Grain...

Petro’s grave warning to those who “dream” of...

Former Tibetan Official Ji Guogang Prosecuted for Bribery...

Belen, the photos with Elio before the launch...

General Pavel Mack’s security radar – episode 31...

Keys to Prepare for the United States Citizenship...

New ring road generates divisions: does it violate...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy