Powerhouse Clubs Liverpool, Ajax, Leverkusen, West Ham, and More Set to Compete in the Europa League 2023/24

Powerhouse Clubs Liverpool, Ajax, Leverkusen, West Ham, and More Set to Compete in the Europa League 2023/24

Clubs like Liverpool, Ajax, Leverkusen, West Ham, among others met their luck in the European tournament.

Ajax, Marseilles, Brighton, and AEK Greek with Orbelin Pineda y Rodolfo Pizarro make up the group of the most powerful role in the Europa League 2023/24, according to the draw held this Friday in Monaco. The ‘ajacied’ team, a classic of European football, will face three opponents with real potential in Marseilles from Spanish Marcelino Garcia Toral, who was left out of the Champions League against Panathinaikos. Brighton and AEK Athens will also be formidable competitors in the group.

Liverpool will face LASK Linz, Union SG, and Toulouse. West Ham will find themselves in a more complicated group with Olympiakos, Freiburg, and Back Poplar. Roma, led by Jose Mourinho, is the clear favorite in group G against Slavia Prague, Sheriff Tiraspol, and Servette. Bayer Leverkusen, led by Xabi Alonso, is expected to dominate group H against Karabagh, Mold, and Chop.

The Spanish teams fared decently in the draw, with Betis having a better group than Villarreal. Betis will face Rangers and Sparta Prague in group C, while Villarreal will have to be cautious against tough opponents like Rennes, Maccabi Haifa, and Panathinaikos in group E.

Atalanta, aiming for European glory, will have to navigate through group D, where Sporting Portuguese will be their main rival. Storm Graz and Rakow Czestochowa complete the group.

The stage is set for an exciting Europa League season, with the top clubs from across Europe ready to battle it out on the field. Fans can expect thrilling matches and intense competition as these teams fight for continental success.

