Home » Pick and plate in Medellín Thursday May 25, 2023
News

Pick and plate in Medellín Thursday May 25, 2023

by admin
Pick and plate in Medellín Thursday May 25, 2023

This is the rotation of the Pico y Placa for Thursday, May 25, 2023. The measure applies in Medellín, Caldas, Sabaneta, La Estrella, Envigado, Itagüí, Bello, Copacabana, Girardota and Barbosa, both for private vehicles (cars, trucks , campers, motorcycles and four-wheelers), as well as two and four-stroke motorcycles, motorcycles, three-wheelers and mopeds.

This is the restriction:

To see vehicles exempted from pick and plate, click here.

Failure to comply with the peak and license plate measure generates the immobilization of the vehicle and an economic sanction of 15 legal daily minimum wages in force, equivalent to $500,000. For the reasons for exemption that require prior registration, applications must be submitted through www.medellin.gov.co.

Other peak and plate days:

Medellin Center store

You may also be interested in

See also  The All Fit gym opens in Belluno from 7, an opportunity to work off the holidays

You may also like

Nuriho, standing tall towards the sky, launch confirmed...

Acquittal for Bhakdi!

They find a new species of flora in...

China’s semiconductor was hit hard again, Japan announced...

The government welcomes comments about the “exploitation of...

Three new polling stations will be installed in...

Public preview: Azure Site Recovery for Azure Stack...

The National Security family in El Jadida celebrates...

Seven departments without natural gas due to thermal...

The Department of Justice of Guangdong Province held...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy