China’s foreign minister raises issue with IAEA about Okus nuclear submarine cooperation and discharge of polluted water from Japan :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Kwon Seong-geun = Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang discussed the issue of nuclear submarine cooperation with AUKUS (a trilateral diplomatic and security consultative body of the US, UK, and Australia) and contaminated water at Japan’s Fukushima nuclear power plant at a meeting with the Secretary-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on the 23rd. raised the issue of emissions.

According to China Central Television (CC) TV English broadcasting channel CGTN, Chin said this at a meeting with IAEA Secretary-General Rafael Grossi in Beijing on the same day.

According to CGTN, Chin urged the IAEA to stand firm against acts that disrupt and undermine the normal order of international cooperation.

He emphasized that China is following the nuclear strategy of self-defense and supports the international nuclear non-proliferation system with the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) as the cornerstone.

Qin also firmly supports the cause of peaceful use of nuclear energy, adding that China is committed to strengthening nuclear security and supports international cooperation on nuclear security.

“The IAEA respects the decision of member states and is committed to controlling nuclear proliferation,” Grossi said on the issue of Okus cooperation on nuclear submarines. will unfold,” he said.

Regarding Japan’s discharge of contaminated water, he said, “The IAEA will not support any country discharging contaminated water into the sea and does not agree to any activity that violates international safety standards.”

“The IAEA attaches great importance to cooperation with China and takes China‘s concerns about the Taiwan issue seriously,” Grossy said.

