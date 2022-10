Salute

Barbara Torre

The appointments of the Pink October in Canavese culminated on Saturday 29th with a conference in Ciriè organized by SC Radiologia Ciriè-Lanzo, by the SSD Senology Asl / To4 and by the Degree Course in Nursing of the Officina H University Training Center in collaboration with Breast Unit with the LILT and ADOD Odv associations and with a day of amateur tennis and padel competitions at the Ivrea Academy in Albiano. Video Barbara Torra

05:49