Newspapers, magazines, streaming TV content disseminated illegally on Telegram channelswith economic damage for the publishing companies and illicit gains for the organizers, who they provided free content to hundreds of thousands of people e they collected the proceeds from banners and advertising links. The investigation by the financiers of the special unit “privacy protection and technological fraud” led to the seizure and closure of 545 channels of the messaging platformthrough which at least 430 thousand users they had undue access to the contents without paying any sum.