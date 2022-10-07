Home News Pirated newspapers, 543 Telegram channels closed and eight complaints: “A system used by at least 430 thousand people”
News

Pirated newspapers, 543 Telegram channels closed and eight complaints: “A system used by at least 430 thousand people”

by admin
Pirated newspapers, 543 Telegram channels closed and eight complaints: “A system used by at least 430 thousand people”

Newspapers, magazines, streaming TV content disseminated illegally on Telegram channelswith economic damage for the publishing companies and illicit gains for the organizers, who they provided free content to hundreds of thousands of people e they collected the proceeds from banners and advertising links. The investigation by the financiers of the special unit “privacy protection and technological fraud” led to the seizure and closure of 545 channels of the messaging platformthrough which at least 430 thousand users they had undue access to the contents without paying any sum.

See also  Xiamen launches a new round of nucleic acid testing for all employees in the city, and has a cumulative completion rate of 87.2%

You may also like

A Brigade of the 71st Group Army Launches...

Caneve retired after 40 years at the Ponte...

Heating, go to the savings plan: here are...

On foot in the Franciscan lands – Valentina...

Jiading Bulletin: Newly diagnosed cases returned to Shanghai...

Carousels, pancakes and cotton candy: the San Luca...

Venice, catamaran crashes into Amerigo Vespucci

He feels bad in the street and is...

Belluno, towards an agreement with a company to...

Announcement of the positive trajectory of a nucleic...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy