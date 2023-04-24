“Pleasant Reading for All” Haikou Meilan District held the theme event of “4.23 World Book Day”-News Center-Nanhai.com

News from New Hainan Client, Nanhai.com, and Nanguo Metropolis Daily on April 24 (Reporter Li Wentao, correspondent Wang Pinzhao) On April 23, Meilan District, Haikou City held the 2023 Concert Hall on the first floor of the New Era Civilization Practice Center in Meilan District The launching ceremony of the 3rd “All People Joyful Reading Fragrant Meilan” series activities and the theme activity of “4.23 World Book Day” promote the construction of “Scholarly Fragrant Meilan”, create a good cultural atmosphere, and promote the construction of Hainan Free Trade Port with cultural soft power .

The launching ceremony kicked off with the excellent dance performances of primary and secondary schools in Meilan District as the opening performance. Subsequently, awards and plaques were presented to 9 primary and secondary schools that had won the “Scholarly Campus”, certificates were issued to 20 “Reading Promoters”, the establishment of the “Pleasant Reading Team” was announced and the flag was presented.

In addition to the wonderful theatrical performances, the launching ceremony also displayed the award-winning works of the “classic reading” of primary and secondary schools in the past years. The clear and clear voices of the students recited the full positive energy and created a strong reading atmosphere.

“Parent-child reading together, ‘Miao’ painting grows up”Activity.Photo courtesy of the Propaganda Department of the Meilan District Committee

At the ceremony, Du Xiumei, member of the Standing Committee of the Meilan District Committee and head of the Propaganda Department, said that in recent years, Meilan District has been committed to building the “Scholarly Meilan” brand, striving to build a reading promotion service system covering urban and rural areas, and promoting the expansion of coverage and quality of reading for all. , Enhance the actual effect. In 2022, readings on the theme of party history, audio libraries, reading activities for the blind “Follow the Light”, classic readings of “Love the Motherland, Love Hainan, and Hometown”, rural revitalization reading clubs, family parent-child reading “The Fragrance of Books Floats Thousands of Families”, staff More than 200 reading activities such as reading sharing sessions. This year, on the basis of the original, we will launch “Chinese Classic Reading”, “Little Readers” family parent-child reading, “New Era Good Boys Inheriting Classics and Building Dreams for the Future” themed educational reading, “Recommended Good Books for You” and “Yue Reading Small Books”. A series of rich and colorful activities such as “Talent” lectures, and jointly create a “scholarly beauty orchid”.

“Today is World Book Day. It is very meaningful to participate in such activities. I hope that more such activities will be held, so that more citizens can put down their mobile phones, pick up books, make a little progress every day, and use knowledge to change their lives.” Participating in science and technology books The child Xu Yiwen who recommended the event told reporters.

The World Book Day series of activities include “Let’s read a good book together” live broadcast event, “Parent-child reading together, ‘Miao’ painting grows up” event, “Donate books to pass on dreams” book exchange market and book donation activities, etc. It attracted many citizens to stop and watch. Mr. Hu, a citizen, brought his daughter to the event. He told the reporter, “I hope that by participating in this event, children will feel the benefits and fun of reading and become a person who loves reading.”



















