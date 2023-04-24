Giada Calanchini, the Roman girl who fell from a terrace in Bosa died. She was at home with her ex. The trail of suicide, perhaps after an argument

She fell from the terrace on the third floor of a building in via Ginnasio, in the historic center of Bosa, on the north-western coast of Sardinia, after an evening spent…

She fell from the terrace on the third floor of a building in via Ginnasio, in the historic center of Bosaon the northwest coast of the Sardiniaafter an evening spent in the company of friends and ex-boyfriend, the landlord. Giada Calanchini22 years of Romadied after 12 hours of agony at the San Francesco di Nuoro hospital and a desperate attempt by the doctors to save her life with surgery performed by the Neurosurgery and General Surgery teams.

What happened

What happened around 1.30 on the night between Sunday and Monday remains to be clarified, in a Bosa dressed up for the «Bosa Beer Fest» which every year fills the narrow streets of the tourist village on the river Temo, with many young people arriving from all of Sardinia. The most concrete hypothesis is that it was a suicide. A gesture made by the girl while she, with her 25-year-old ex-boyfriend, was trying to clarify after a relationship that had ended some time ago. The 22-year-old’s body was noticed on the ground by some passers-by who immediately called 118, shortly before her ex arrived. Despite the desperate rush to San Francesco di Nuoro and a surgery that lasted several hours, the girl died at 2 pm on leaving the operating room. The injuries sustained after a flight of about ten meters were too serious. The girl suffered a head injury, chest and abdominal trauma, as well as several broken limbs. The Public Prosecutor’s Office of Oristano, with the substitute Marco De Crescenzo, has opened a file.

The investigations

The investigations are entrusted to the carabinieri of the Bosa station and the Macomer company, under the command of Lieutenant Colonel Giuseppe Castrucci. The home of the 25-year-old where the tragedy occurred has been seized. The carabinieri immediately heard from the ex-boyfriend of the young Roman woman, who is still in shock, and some friends who spent the evening with them. On the versions provided by the young people questioned, however, there is a strait reserve, but as the hours go by, the evolution of the investigations seems to be clearer. That of suicide remains the most accredited hypothesis, while not completely excluding other leads. One hypothesis is that the girl had an argument with her ex or the two were unable to mend their relationship, a pain that perhaps the 22-year-old was unable to overcome. But the investigators leave no stone unturned and continue with the investigations: in addition to new interrogations that will be carried out in the next few hours, telephone contacts are being sought between the two ex-boyfriends and exchanges of messages on chat and social networks. Important information could come from the autopsy on the 22-year-old’s body. The prosecutor has already given the assignment to the coroner Roberto Demontis who will most likely perform the exam on Wednesday morning at the Nuoro cemetery. He exam that will be able to clarify the last doubts about the girl’s death.

