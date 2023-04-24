Seize opportunities and fight for the economy. The global investment season will go all out to set off another “Hangzhou fever” in the world-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

Seize the opportunities and fight for the economy The global investment season will go all out to set off another “Hangzhou fever” in the world

The engine of the world economy is rumbling in the east. Going all out for the economy and taking the lead, China‘s economy stabilized and rebounded in the first quarter, and Hangzhou, which has gone all out to fight for a turnaround, also made a “good start” in the first quarter.

Investment attraction and project promotion are the source of flow. In January, the “Hangzhou·Global Investment Promotion Season” was officially launched, implementing seven measures including restarting overseas investment promotion activities, deepening services to promote foreign investment, launching the central enterprise attraction plan, and launching the investment promotion partner plan, creating another wave of “Hangzhou” across the country and the world. hot”.

Confidence in the data. In the first quarter, a total of 129 fixed investment industrial projects with a total investment of more than 100 million yuan were landed in Hangzhou, a year-on-year increase of 148%, of which 28 projects were more than 1 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 211.11%; the actual use of foreign capital reached 2.464 billion US dollars, a year-on-year increase of 5.716% %, accounting for 4.09% of the national total, a year-on-year increase of 1.4 percentage points.

Where does the “good start” of project attracting and landing come from?

The “leader” in restarting overseas investment promotion is working harder

From January 9th to 13th, the Hangzhou-Hong Kong investment promotion delegation went to Hong Kong to carry out investment promotion and investment promotion activities;

From February 14th to 21st, the Hangzhou investment promotion delegation went to Japan and Singapore to carry out investment promotion activities focusing on the biomedical industry;

From March 5th to 12th, the European Industrial Investment Group went to Switzerland and Germany to carry out investment promotion and investment promotion activities;

From March 9th to 16th, Hangzhou investment promotion group went to France and Spain to carry out industrial investment promotion activities;

From March 18th to 26th, the Hangzhou Merchants Group went to Finland, the United Kingdom and other places to carry out investment promotion activities;

……

After the launch of the global investment promotion season in January, more than 30 urban districts jointly went to overseas investment promotion groups, focusing on Europe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Macao of China, to accurately connect with the world‘s top 500 companies and leading enterprises in the industry, and promote Hangzhou’s investment environment in an all-round and three-dimensional manner. Promote the gathering of high-quality overseas merchants and project resources in Hangzhou.

Foreign capital is a weather vane for observing the level of opening up of a city or even a country. Hangzhou has set this year as the “Year of Foreign Investment Transformation and Quality Improvement”, and has always regarded the attraction and utilization of foreign investment as the cornerstone of building a high-level open city and implementing the “No. 1 Opening Project”. In fact, the utilization of foreign capital has always been Hangzhou’s long board. In 2022, Hangzhou has withstood the pressure of external conditions and the impact of the epidemic, maintained a steady growth in the use of foreign capital, and continued to rank first in the country.

Fighting for the economy and restarting overseas investment promotion have demonstrated Hangzhou’s confidence and determination to further expand its opening up to the outside world. After the resumption of overseas investment promotion in Hangzhou, not only the city-level groups have been mobilized, but also various districts, counties and cities have taken action. Many “top leaders” went to attract foreign investment. Their biggest task is to meet old friends and make new ones.

For example, Binjiang, Xiaoshan and other places have all gone to the European Union. Why is this the first stop?

From the perspective of our country, although the level of industry and technology has been greatly improved in recent years, Europe still has strong technological innovation capabilities, and there are still many world-leading companies in many fields. For example, Saint-Gobain, one of the world‘s top 500 companies that the Xiaoshan investment group visited this time, has built its global headquarters into a world-leading “zero-carbon” building through new material technology; many people yearn for the beauty of Switzerland, but in fact, the Swiss biomedical industry is famous all over the world , the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries are two major subdivisions, which contribute more than 50% of Switzerland’s exports, and have Roche, Novartis and other top 500 companies in the world.

In addition, Shangcheng, Linping, Jiande and other places have also organized overseas investment promotion activities. “We clearly felt during this visit that the world has a strong willingness to invest in China, but sometimes there is no opportunity or push. Western companies also attach great importance to face-to-face emotional exchanges, and attach great importance to exchanges with our government. Some companies went to China at the beginning of the year Visit the government.” The person in charge of investment promotion from various places said that with the current recovery of the global economy, it is very necessary to focus on overseas investment promotion.

The two levels of urban areas are linked, and the attraction of foreign capital has also achieved a good start. In the first quarter, Hangzhou attracted 29 large projects with a total investment of more than 30 million US dollars, involving a total investment of 4.021 billion US dollars and a contracted foreign investment of 1.539 billion US dollars. Up to now, a total of 134 Fortune 500 companies have invested in 234 projects in Hangzhou.