Pm Como against Pg, ‘unjustifiable accusations on Erba’ – breaking latest news

The prosecutor of Como, Massimo Astori, summarized today in a note the judicial process of the trial for the massacre of 11 December 2006 in Erba, recalling that the criminal liability of Rosa Bazzi and Olindo Romano was affirmed in the three levels of judgment provided for by the code of criminal procedure. “The judges – recalled Astori – have expressed largely positive assessments of the evidence collected by the public prosecution and have fully accepted the requests of the prosecutor in the three levels of judgement. Reading the substantial and in-depth sentences that motivated the life sentence does not leave room for perplexity”.

In a long press release, Astori rejects the accusations made against his office during the investigation into the Erba massacre, for which Olindo Romano and Rosa Bazzi were sentenced to life imprisonment and for which the deputy prosecutor of the Milan court of appeal Cuno Tarfusser asked to reopen the case. “Expressions of the Pg – writes Astori – contain accusations of abusive and illegitimate conduct if not of actual crimes against magistrates of the Como prosecutor’s office, 16 years after the facts, without any justification”.

“In these 16 years, the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Como has consigned itself to a dutiful and rigorous silence, guided by respect for the law, for the parties to the proceedings and for the convicted themselves”. This is how the acting prosecutor of Como, Massimo Astori, writes in a note. “The Public Prosecutor’s Office – he continues – hopes that the same respect will be adopted, in form and content, by all those who approach this dramatic story, at the bottom of which remains the deep pain of those affected. with the appropriate forms, the image of the Office, in defense of individual magistrates and their professional correctness”.

In the press release, Astori also recalls how two requests for recusal by the Court of Assizes of Como were rejected by the Cassation, and how starting from 2015 other rulings on defense applications aimed at obtaining new investigations and a review judgment followed. These instances – Astori mentions seven – “were deemed devoid of any novelty and of significant probative attitudes, simply exploratory and inadmissible”. Furthermore “in 2020 ministerial inspections were added at the offices of the Como Public Prosecutor’s Office without formulating any findings”. The prosecutor then recalls that the confessions of the accused of the massacre “were detailed down to the description of every minimum and most atrocious detail” and that “they were followed by further confessional statements to several interlocutors and even by handwritten notes containing clear admissions penned by Olindo Romano on eleven different occasions” and that the retraction of Romano and Bazzi “was the result of a change of procedural strategy”. “It is not surprising – continues Astori – that the defense legitimately intend to re-propose new judicial initiatives, nor that the media carry out their valuable service or that new defensive evidence is announced, in reality rereadings of material already extensively analyzed and devoid of any element of Instead, it is surprising that the proposed revision, the result of the individual initiative of a deputy attorney general of the Attorney General at the Court of Appeal of Milan (the office that at the time had asked for the confirmation of the life sentences in the trial of Appeal), has been quickly and fully disclosed, before its transmission to the Authority competent to evaluate it and before its possible use”.