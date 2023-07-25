Colombiamoda 2023 begins and Risaralda is present

Today begins the 34th edition of Colombiamoda, an event where the most important creations of the Colombian fashion industry are exalted. From July 25 to 27 at the Plaza Mayor venue in Medellín, the fair will be attended by important designers, panelists and brands from different regions of the country.

‘Thilo: fashion of origin’, a Risaraldense brand, will make its debut as an ancestral and sororo proposal on the catwalk on July 27. Paula Ramírez, coordinator of the Development with the Feeling of Women program, explained that this catwalk implies: “This is what happened in Risaralda, all the women from different municipalities came together to create this brand that will boost income for the associations to which they belong. It is not that women are going to stop making clothes, but that the possibility of creating their own brand is born that will generate better income for them”.

The data

11 women from Guática and 14 women from Quinchía will be accompanying this proposal. The ‘Thilo: fashion of origin’ stand will be located in the White Pavilion from today until Thursday, July 27, accompanied by unique textile and craft proposals.

