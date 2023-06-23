Home » PNC captures irresponsible driver of route 1LL – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults
PNC captures irresponsible driver of route 1LL

A video from video surveillance cameras circulated on social networks, where a microbus driver on route 1LL did not wait for a man using a cane to get out of the unit and caused the user to fall and hit his head.

Given this fact, the police officers located the minibus driver Joel Esaú Molina Marroquín, who was captured in Ciudad Merliot.

The PNC explained that they will not tolerate this type of act by public transport motorists, so this subject must answer to justice.

The Police call on the population to report any type of incident of this type so that those responsible pay with the full weight of the law.

