Among the topics covered in the bilateral meeting, EU industrial policy, the reconstruction of Ukraine and trade synergies between the two countries

The Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo bear met in Warsaw with the Polish Minister of Development and Technology, Waldemar Budafor a bilateral discussion on the industrial and commercial synergies between the two countries and on the next dossiers that will be dealt with at the European level and which will have an impact on the competitiveness of the industrial system “finding full harmony of views for a pragmatic approach based on technological neutrality”, said Minister Urso.

“What happened on the automotive dossier – continued Urso – it demonstrates how it can also affect other issues, from the regulation on packaging to that on microplastics and eco-design. Italy and Poland are aware that a new phase has begun in which it is necessary to combine the objectives of the ecological transition with the effective needs of the European social and productive system. It must prevail – he concluded – an assertive and non-renunciatory industrial policy, with a clear strategic vision to protect jobs and European businesses”.

During the meeting, the ministers explored the issues relating to the reconstruction of Ukraine on which the two countries have a common position. In the conversation, Urso illustrated the potential of the port system of the upper Adriatic, in particular of the Trieste seaport and the Verona platform in the logistics and commercial management of goods to and from Ukraine. The Horonda project, with the construction of a logistics and railway platform in Ukraine on the Slovakian border, could be the main hub for trade between Europe and Ukraine. This will be one of the topics of the great meeting on reconstruction to be held in Rome on 26 April.

The bilateral meeting also considered the prospect of building a high-speed railway line to connect Kiev to Warsaw, strategic in terms of the transport of goods and people and on which Italy has a high level of know-how thanks to companies in the sector , which are leaders at the European level, as well as any industrial partnerships in Ukraine. Finally, the two ministers shared how collaboration can be improved in the automotive, space, agri-food and agricultural machinery sectors.

Minister Urso subsequently met with representatives of the Italian business community in Poland and went to Lowicz at the reception center for Ukrainian refugees run by an Italian businessman, which has become a model of integration for refugee families. “A concrete example of how the company can create solidarity”said Minister Urso.