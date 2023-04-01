After the temple floor collapsed, people were trapped underground (screenshot of the Times of India video)

Overseas Network, March 31st According to a report from India’s New Delhi TV station, on March 30 local time, a temple collapsed in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India. At present, 35 people were killed and one person’s whereabouts are unknown.

On-site rescue screen (screenshot of “Times of India” video)

The temple has been built for more than 40 years, and the bottom of the temple was originally a step well in a park. Local residents worried that the foundation of the temple was not strong and had complained to the city government. The city government originally planned to demolish the temple, but was blocked by the municipal corporation that manages the temple.

The staff went down to start the rescue work (screenshot of the video from Times of India)

At the time of the accident, about dozens of people were participating in activities in the temple. The concrete floor covering the stepwell could not bear the weight of so many people and suddenly collapsed, causing people to fall into the 12-meter-deep stepwell. After the accident, 14 people have been rescued, and 2 of them have been discharged after receiving treatment. (Shang Ruiwen, Liu Qiang, an intern at Haiwai.com)

