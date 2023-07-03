Police capture two women accused of extorting businesses in Santiago Texacuangos – Diario La Página

In the municipality of Santiago Texacuangos, department of San Salvador, the National Civil Police (PNC) arrested two women belonging to gang groups and engaged in extortion.

The detainees respond to the names of Verónica Marisol Aquino Osorio and Alisson Marlene Pérez, who are part of the Esperanzas Locos Salvatruchos clique, a criminal structure of the MS13 gang.

In Santiago Texacuangos, we captured these two women, who were in charge of demanding the extortion money. In addition, they hid and transferred the firearms of their clique Esperanzas Locos Salvatruchos of the MS13. -Veronica Marisol Aquino Osorio

-Alisson Marlene Perez… pic.twitter.com/DrneUFGLUK — PNC El Salvador (@PNCSV) July 3, 2023

According to the police institution, these women were in charge of demanding the extortion money to finance the gangs. In addition, they were in charge of moving and hiding firearms from terrorist groups.

