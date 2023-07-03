Home » Police capture two women accused of extorting businesses in Santiago Texacuangos – Diario La Página
News

Police capture two women accused of extorting businesses in Santiago Texacuangos – Diario La Página

by admin

In the municipality of Santiago Texacuangos, department of San Salvador, the National Civil Police (PNC) arrested two women belonging to gang groups and engaged in extortion.

The detainees respond to the names of Verónica Marisol Aquino Osorio and Alisson Marlene Pérez, who are part of the Esperanzas Locos Salvatruchos clique, a criminal structure of the MS13 gang.

According to the police institution, these women were in charge of demanding the extortion money to finance the gangs. In addition, they were in charge of moving and hiding firearms from terrorist groups.

See also  Ryanair, new strike on 25 June: stop for 24 hours

You may also like

Market for cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin: “Investors in ETF fever”!...

Authorities begin the construction of a sewage treatment...

17 former governors and former mayors seek to...

Lawsuits against vaccine manufacturers Biontech and Astrazeneca begin

He was a professional soldier one of the...

Anti-Semitism: Registration office records 100 incidents in Lower...

The Existence of Fentanyl or Zombie Drug Confirmed...

Francia Márquez will ask the Prosecutor’s Office to...

Gurman on new AirPods: USB-C, hearing test feature...

“We are the greatest political force in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy