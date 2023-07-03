The Existence of Fentanyl or Zombie Drug Confirmed in Dominican Republic, Despite Denial from Authorities

Title: Fentanyl, the Deadly “Zombie Drug,” Emerges in the Dominican Republic

Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic – The growing presence of fentanyl, commonly known as the “zombie drug,” in the Dominican Republic has been confirmed by César Richardson, representative of Hogar Crea Dominicana based in Santiago, despite denials from Public Health and other institutions. Richardson revealed that at least two individuals confessed to experimenting with the substance, highlighting its alarming spread within the country.

In a statement to LISTÍN DIARIO, Richardson criticized Public Health‘s tendency to deny situations that could potentially lead to a public health emergency. Nonetheless, he acknowledged that the authorities are working to control the dissemination of the drug. Hogar Crea Dominicana, an institution dedicated to treating addiction, has already raised the alarm about the catastrophic nature of fentanyl and emphasized the nation’s lack of preparedness to tackle an epidemic of this magnitude.

During a recent interview on the 55Minutos program with journalist Julissa Céspedes, Julio Díaz, director of Hogar Crea Dominicana, expressed confidence in the Dominican government’s efforts to prevent the further spread of fentanyl in the country. However, he conceded that attaining full control over the situation is challenging due to the existence of clandestine laboratories operated by drug traffickers.

Fentanyl, an extremely potent synthetic drug, is known as one of the deadliest substances, a hundred times more powerful than morphine and fifty times more impactful than heroin. Its consumption has been responsible for an unprecedented surge in overdose deaths across North America, claiming the lives of at least 200,000 individuals in 2022.

Richardson revealed that the United States possesses naloxone, an antidote distributed to special forces, police, firefighters, emergency units, and other relevant personnel, enabling them to promptly assist individuals displaying signs of a fentanyl overdose. The absence of such tools in the Dominican Republic raises significant concerns, further highlighting the urgency of the situation.

According to Díaz, the reason for the uncontrolled spread of fentanyl is its ability to induce a “zombie effect” on users. Additionally, the drug is now being mixed with a horse analgesic that causes the detachment of the outer layer of skin, leading to potentially irreversible damage.

Originally intended to alleviate pain associated with cancer, fentanyl’s potency and addictive properties have made it an attractive substance for drug traffickers. Exploiting this opportunity, traffickers are marketing fentanyl among drug users who are unaware they are consuming it. Consequently, these unsuspecting individuals become ensnared in a cycle of dependency, as their bodies rapidly adapt to the highly addictive substance.

Notably, fentanyl is typically sold as a powder, mixed with heroin for widespread distribution. This illicit market disguises fentanyl as heroin, deceiving users and exposing them to a highly potent and addictive substance.

As the Dominican Republic grapples with the emergence of fentanyl, it becomes increasingly vital for authorities and stakeholders to establish effective preventive measures, raise awareness among vulnerable populations, and equip emergency response teams with the necessary resources to address this escalating public health crisis. Failure to act swiftly may lead the country down a perilous path with devastating consequences for its citizens and overall public health.

Public Health and law enforcement agencies are urged to work collaboratively to curtail the supply and demand for fentanyl, ensuring the safety and well-being of the Dominican Republic’s population.

