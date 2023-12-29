Police chase and death after murder in Las Vegas

Tragic Shooting Spree in Las Vegas Leaves One Dead and Community in Mourning

A horrific crime spree in Las Vegas has left one person dead and the community in shock. The deadly rampage started when a man allegedly shot and killed his mother just two days after Christmas. The suspect then led police on a wild pursuit through the suburbs of Las Vegas, during which he stole a police vehicle and robbed passersby at gunpoint. Tragically, one of the robbery victims, Jerry López, was shot and killed by the suspect during the spree.

The victim, Jerry López, was a 39-year-old father of seven children between the ages of 3 and 11. According to his wife Karen López, Jerry had just left for work when he was unknowingly caught in the path of the suspect and was fatally shot.

The suspect’s crime spree began in the early hours of the morning when he shot his mother and then stole a police car, fleeing towards the southwest corner of the city. The suspect then abandoned the stolen police car, robbed two more individuals, and ultimately encountered Jerry López.

Tragically, the encounter with the suspect proved fatal for Jerry López, who was an innocent bystander in the wrong place at the wrong time. The suspect shot and killed Jerry López before fleeing the scene.

According to police, SWAT officers approached the stolen vehicle after the suspect stopped moving inside the van and discovered that he was dead. An investigation is currently underway, and more information is expected to be released in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Karen López and her children are dealing with the immense grief of losing their husband and father. They remember Jerry López as a loving and devoted family man, and they are grappling with making sense of this senseless tragedy.

Married for 13 years, Karen and Jerry López had 12 children, six of whom they adopted. They remember Jerry as an incredible father and loving husband, and they hope to honor his memory for his devotion to his family, rather than the tragic way he died.

This shocking incident has deeply affected the Las Vegas community, and as more information becomes available, the community continues to mourn the loss of Jerry López and grapple with the senseless violence that occurred.

Share this: Facebook

X

