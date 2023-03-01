news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRENTO, FEBRUARY 28 – The police chief, Lamberto Giannini, has arrived in Trento for a farewell visit to the agents operating in the province. Together with the commissioner, Maurizio Improta, and local officials, Giannini took part in the laying of a wreath for the fallen police, in the presence of a picket of honor made up of the new agents assigned to the Trento Police Headquarters.



Subsequently, the Chief of Police, together with the Quaestor, met the President of the Province of Trento, Maurizio Fugatti, the Mayor of Trento, Franco Ianeselli, the Public Prosecutor at the Court of Trento, Sandro Raimondi, the regional commander of the Guardia of finance, Guido Zelano, and provincial, Danilo Nastasi, the provincial commander of the carabinieri, Matteo Ederle, and the deputy prefect, Massimo Di Donato.



On the occasion, the prefect Giannini congratulated the vice commissioner, Luigi Di Ruscio, promoted to senior manager by the board of directors of the State Police. Di Ruscio will leave Trento to take up a new position. (HANDLE).

