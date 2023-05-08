POLICE EVENTS « cde News

FAMILY SEARCH FOR MISSING BOLT DRIVER

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (Editorial) Relatives are desperately looking for Pablo Ariel Benítez Velázquez, 38, who lives at Km 11 Acaray in Ciudad del Este. The complaint – which was made by his brother Gregorio Ismael Benítez Velázquez – states that Pablo Ariel is Bolt’s driver. He left his house yesterday in the early hours of the morning to make his tour and did not return. In details, the complainant said that his brother was dressed in a jacket and dark pants. Any information call 911 or the nearest police station.

Or contact the numbers provided by the brother 0975 174 886 or 0971 928 636

BRAZILIAN DIES IN THE SEAT OF AN ALTERNATIVE TRANSPORTATION

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (RedaccióN) Surprisingly, a Brazilian who was in an alternative transport van waiting to return to his country, died suddenly, according to the Tourist Police. Apparently it was a heart attack, according to reports from the Tourist Police.

The event occurred when he was sitting in a Toyota Hiace van, plate UAH 985. It is Néstor Pacheco.

The Brazilian suffered a sudden heart attack in the vehicle owned by Roque Alberto Areco, about 100 meters from Paraguayan Customs.

The case was reported to prosecutor Alcides Giménez, who ordered the transfer of the body to the Buen Jesús funeral home.

WOMAN ARRESTED WHEN WAS DISCOVERED TAKING HER MINOR DAUGHTER ALONG WITH AN INMATE

AMBUSH (Special Envoy) This morning, a mother entered the Emboscada Regional Penitentiary – Antigua as a visitor to see an inmate, taking with her a minor adolescent daughter. However, minutes later, the young woman was discovered in the conjugal visiting area together with the inmate.

After the fact, the mother was arrested and could face a possible charge for pimping, while the inmate could be accused of rape.

The fiscal agent Gadeón Escobar ordered that both the mother and the daughter be transferred to the local police station to continue with the legal procedure. The young woman received assistance from a psychologist and her father was summoned to remove her. According to reports, her mother stated that her daughter had a sentimental relationship with the inmate before he was imprisoned.

The National Police and the Public Ministry have been notified of the incident and are working together to clarify the facts and bring those responsible to justice.

It is important to take into account that the names of the people involved will not be disclosed, given that the event affects a minor in a vulnerable situation, and therefore their identity must be protected to avoid re-victimization.

BRAZILIAN ASSAULTED HIS PARTNER AND BURNED DOWN THE HOUSE OUT OF JEALOUSY

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (Editorial Office) A sixty-year-old man possessed by insane jealousy assaulted and threatened to kill his concubine, who for fear of being a victim of femicide left her home to take refuge with a neighbor. Hours later, the man intentionally set his house on fire and escaped in his vehicle. Subsequently, the National Police arrested the jealous arsonist. The curious case took place between Friday night and Saturday morning in the Balcón fraction of Km 9 Acaray.

A few minutes after 11 p.m. on Friday, when the Brazilian Edson Nilson Gottlieb (61) began to show unhealthy jealousy and asked his partner Norma Beatriz Arce Cáceres (42) to hand over her cell phone, suspicious that she was chatting with another man. The woman handed over the device without problems and the man checked the messages, finding nothing. Offended with the situation, the woman complained to her partner and told her that she could no longer continue like this.

Out of control, Gottlieb punched his concubine in the face and, amid death threats, mentioned that he would set the entire house on fire. Frightened and afraid of receiving more attacks, the woman fled and asked a neighbor for refuge. On Saturday at 6 a.m. the Brazilian set fire to his house and escaped in his vehicle. The flames quickly spread through the wooden walls and destroyed all the furniture, appliances and other objects that were inside, including the victim’s motorcycle.

On Saturday at noon Gottlieb prowled his home again and was seen by his partner, who immediately asked the National Police for help. Agents from sub-station 46 intervened and apprehended the Brazilian, who was placed at the disposal of the prosecutor Rocío González, from the unit to combat family violence.

