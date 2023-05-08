“Together or nothing.” What is going on

During the live coverage of the Island of the Famous on Monday 8 May, Alvin updated the public on the health conditions of the castaways. If Fiore, although injured, participates in the episode with her guardian, Simone Antolini is not present after falling ill a few hours after the live broadcast.

How is Simon

Hunger and tiredness for the castaways of the Isola dei Famosi, after more than twenty days makes itself felt and there are those who, like Simone Antolini, couldn’t stand it. Cecchi Paone’s partner fell ill and was immediately taken to the infirmary.

During the live broadcast on Monday 8 May, Alvin updated the audience on the conditions of Simone and the other castaways: «Our Fiore had a little problem with her little toe, while Simone Antolini isn’t there at the moment, she had a little illness ».

However, when Ilary asks him to specify if he will be able to return in the next episode, he replies: «I can’t give you details on the medical bulletin, but his conditions are under control and Simone is still in the game, he’ll be back in the next episode ».

Cecchi Paone’s reaction

Simone’s partner, Alessandro Cecchi Paone, after having sung the praises of his fiancé, “threatened” to retire: «Simone didn’t spare himself in the slightest, also for this reason he fell ill last night. I’m worried, but I trust the medical staff of L’Isola dei Famosi and the Honduran hospital staff. I hope she will come back because we started this adventure together and without him it no longer makes sense. Either together or nothing.’ However, what Cecchi Paone does not know is that tonight the tribe of the Accoppiados will be dissolved and therefore he and Simone will be individual competitors.

