POLICE EVENTS « cde News

708.5 KILOS OF MARIJUANA PRESSED IN PIKYRY RESERVE SEIZED

SANTA FE DEL PARANÁ (special envoy) The interveners found 38 packages of the illicit substance in the Itaipu reserve, totaling 708.5 kilograms.

The Military Forces carried out an important operation in the Pikyry nature reserve, in the district of Santa Fe del Paraná. According to official reports, a total of 708.05 kilograms of marijuana were seized.

The interveners found 38 packages of the illicit substance in the Itaipu reserve, totaling 708.5 kilograms. These packages were prepared to be sent to Brazil through Lake Itaipu.

Prosecutor Manuel Rojas Rodríguez, upon being informed of the facts, ordered the transfer of the seized marijuana to the base of the National Anti-drug Secretariat.

Until then, an assistant appointed by Rodríguez was appointed to monitor the weighing of the drug and the primary analysis.

YOUNG FALLS WHO TOOK HIS FRIEND’S CAR AND THEN ABANDONED “CARNEADO”

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (writing) The National Police arrested a man accused of stealing his friend’s car for drinks and then left it semi-dismantled. The capture was this Thursday at kilometer 10, Acaray side of Ciudad del Este. He himself was found wounded in one of the legs.

This is Bruno Ariel Chávez Domingo, 26, who also registers an arrest warrant for family violence.

According to the data, police officers from Police Station No. 12 received a call at the duty office from a person who informed them that a young man was in the aforementioned place with a wound to one of his legs.

Upon arrival at the place, they proceeded to identify and search said person, verifying that he had a wound, presumably by a firearm, specifically at the level of the left leg.

Likewise, his judicial situation was consulted and it was verified that an arrest warrant was registered, for which he was transferred to this Police Station for the rigorous procedure and transfer to the Trauma hospital for medical attention.

According to the data, the now apprehended were drinking alcoholic beverages, when at a given moment Antonio Martínez Cárdenas (38) started a discussion. Then, Bruno Ariel took the keys and fled with the vehicle of his “friend”. The following day, the gray Toyota Premio model vehicle, CFB 297 PY sheet metal, was found completely “butchered” in an unpopulated area. It happened at km 10 Acaray in Ciudad del Este.

A TEENAGER, ALLEGEDLY A MEMBER OF THE ROTELA CLAN, IS MURDERED IN ASUNCIÓN

ASUNCIÓN (special envoy) A minor was killed with four bullets last night in Asunción, due to an alleged internal dispute between factions of the Rotela clan. An altercation that occurred yesterday at noon sealed the victim’s death sentence.

A teenager was shot four times yesterday in Yuykyty, jurisdiction of the 8th Asunción Police Station. His relatives took him to the Lambaré Hospital, where, minutes later, he died.

The young man received two bullets in the abdomen, without an exit orifice, and two in the leg, with entry and exit perforations.

“We were talking to the godmother, who told us that the young man at noon already had an altercation with three subjects, who are the ones who were looking for him and found him last night, they arrived in a red car, one got out and shot him,” said the Child. Pablo Benítez, head of the 8th Asunción Police Station, in an interview with Radio Monumental.

STUDENT STABBED TO STEAL HIS BACKPACK

CAPIATÁ (special envoy) Assailants intercepted a schoolgirl on her way to her study, the criminals at knifepoint snatched her backpack where she had all her study items.

As reported by the 8th Central Commissioner, the violent incident occurred this morning on Colegio Militar street, near the Health Post, Km 25 of Route PY02 in the city of Capiatá. The victim was LEIDY ANTONELLA SANCHEZ RIOS, 18 years old, who suffered a wound at thigh level on the right side, presumably with a knife.

The victim was first helped to the Social Welfare Institute – Campo Vía in the city of Capiatá, in a private vehicle accompanied by her mother, later she was transferred to the Capiatá District Hospital.

The authors were two people, who were traveling aboard a gray motorcycle, SCOOTER type, the driver a female person with a robust physical build, dressed in a pink topcito, black shoes and the companion a male, who got off the motorcycle with a knife in hand and took his belongings.

comment

comment