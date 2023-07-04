POLICE EVENTS « cde News

HE ARGUED WITH HIS WIFE AND SET THE HOUSE ON FIRE

CANINDEYU (special envoy) The incident occurred in the community called 12 de Junio ​​in the municipality of Yby Pytâ, Canindeyú, over the weekend. According to the police report, the man identified as 33-year-old Agüero París Isasi arrived at the house around 10:00 p.m.

In the middle of the family dinner, there was an argument with the 30-year-old wife Damaris Esquivel González, for which she went to set fire to her youngest daughter’s bed, from where the flames spread, consuming the house and almost ended up being burned.

As a result of this fact, the police proceeded to arrest the native, he was placed in charge of the Curuguaty prosecutor’s office. Illustrative photo.

HE SUFFERED A HEART WHILE ON BOARD A MOTORCYCLE

CAPIIBARY (special envoy) A man identified as 45-year-old Hilario Bilrer, an employee of the EL Progreso ranch in Capiibary, was found dead on the side of the PY-03 route, near the community of Calle 1° de Mayo. According to the forensic doctor of the prosecutor’s office, Dr. Fredy Franci Brítez, the motorcyclist had a myocardial infarction when he was riding his bicycle. It happened yesterday around 03:00, according to reports from the neighbors. The police from the 17th Capiibary police station went to the site and confirmed the existence of a body lying in cash on the route and the bicycle on which he was riding.

The Public Ministry was given participation. The deceased was an employee of the “El Progreso” ranch of the Neuckamp family, located on Calle Boquerón.

Now they are looking for relatives of this person who in life was Hilário Bilrer, worked in the progreso plantation, they found the dead man, and they are waiting for his relatives in the Capiibary hospital.

VIOLENT ASSAULT TO SERVICE STATION

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (writing) A violent assault occurred this morning at a service station in Ciudad del Este, when it was closed. Four thugs reduced the security guard and then broke the blindex door to enter the premises. They raised up with cash and a firearm, according to the report of the 1st Police Station-San Agustín neighborhood.

It happened at 03:45 this Monday, at the Puma emblem survey located in the Juan E. O’Leary neighborhood of the departmental capital, on the streets Alejo García corner Rivas Ortellado.

The security guard, Cristian David Vera, who was found handcuffed in the business toilet, was the victim.

He stated that four men, with firearms in their hands, breaking the blindex and one of them reduced it.

The thugs took a 12-gauge shotgun, which the guard was carrying, and the money from the collection of the premises, the amount of which has not yet been specified.

Later, they fled in a gray Mercedes Benz van.

The establishment’s alarm sounded, but the criminals quickly withdrew.

Investigations and Criminalistics personnel were summoned, who analyze the evidence, including closed-circuit videos. The prosecutor in the case is Gabriel Segovia.

KILLS ONE, INJURES ANOTHER AND THEN RUNS AWAY.

SAN VICENTE PANCHOLO (special envoy) The event occurred in the early hours of this Sunday, July 2 at 12:20 a.m. on the property of a small field on Santa Ana street in that city where a San Juan festival was taking place.

A 67-year-old man was fatally injured, while his 20-year-old son was wounded with firearms, accusing a 25-year-old young man with an outstanding arrest warrant as the alleged perpetrator, who is a fugitive but has already been identified.

The deceased was identified as ELIGIO GONZALEZ, 67 years old, and his son ISABELINO GONZALEZ OVELAR, 20 years old, both residing on Santa Librada street in the city of San Vicente, was injured. The alleged perpetrator was identified as ELIGIO CRISTALDO GALEANO, 25 years old, residing on Santa Ana street in that city, who has a pending Capture Warrant, cause of Intentional Homicide, according to a National Police Information, Cristaldo Galeano would have already murdered years previous to another son of Don Eligio González.

The alleged perpetrator, the wounded man, and the fatal victim were in a small court in the company of other people, where a San Juan festival was being held, where Don Eligio González met the murderer of his son. In the midst of complaints and exchange of words and before the attempted reaction, the alleged author drew his firearm that he had at his waist and shot the 20-year-old man and then the father, both were injured and the author fled . Local police personnel intervened in the case, the San Vicente police station has not had a patrol boat for 4 years, they had to summon the personnel of the Naranjito 26 police station who finally transferred the injured to the General Hospital. Santa Rosa del Aguaray on board of the Patrol boat where the death of Eligio González was verified.

The body was inspected by the forensic doctor, Doctor PEDRO PABLO ARAUJO, who diagnosed hypovolemic shock produced by a firearm as the probable cause of death. Subsequently, by order of the prosecutor on duty, the body was delivered to ROBERT GONZALEZ OVELAR, son of the fatal victim. The other wounded man was admitted under observation at the General Hospital.

