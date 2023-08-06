Police frustrated theft of a vehicle in Puente Aranda

The Bogotá Metropolitan Police captured a 52-year-old man, who was caught trying to steal a high-end van in the La Alquería sector in the town of Puente Aranda.

The capture took place at Carrera 51 with Calle 30 Sur, in the Alcalá neighborhood, when the police officers who were in the sector realized the attempted robbery; the captured man and another man who accompanied him tried to flee in a taxi.

According to the victim’s testimony, the criminals crashed his vehicle and through threats with a firearm, made him get out of the car to try to take the vehicle.

The prisoner has a criminal record for qualified and aggravated theft, illegal possession of firearms and was released on probation.

The captured man was seized a firearm, 4 cell phones and a dose of marijuana, for which he was left at the disposal of the corresponding judicial authorities.

