Police officer shoots in asylum accommodation: man seriously injured | > – News – Lower Saxony

Status: 05/17/2023 08:56 a.m


The police cordoned off the area in Vinnhorst in the north of Hanover.

In an asylum accommodation in Hanover, a police officer fired a shot at a resident on Wednesday morning. The man was seriously injured, a police spokeswoman told NDR Lower Saxony. The officers were called to the accommodation in the Vinnhorst district by security personnel in the morning. A 25-year-old resident is said to have violated the house rules, the police spokeswoman continued. When officers arrived, the resident approached them with a knife. A police officer then fired – how often is still unclear. Police said the resident was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Officials cordoned off the area north of the city.

