Hug at demonstration in Gera: Disciplinary proceedings initiated against police officer

After a police officer in Gera hugged a participant in the demonstration, disciplinary investigations were initiated against the officer. This was announced by the state police headquarters in Erfurt when asked by MDR THÜRINGEN. At all politically influenced events, the officials used should be aware of their duty to be impartial and neutral.

Photos and videos had appeared on social media in which a police officer hugged a participant during the weekly “Monday walk” in Gera. Right-wing extremists regularly take part in the demo. These included supporters of the “Free Thuringian” group, which is monitored by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution.

According to the State Police Directorate, what the disciplinary measures against the officials look like will be determined as a result of the procedure.

