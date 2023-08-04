Nostalgic Games Weekly: Latest Updates on Classic Games

Title: Nostalgic Games Weekly: Bringing Back the Fun of Classic Games

Subtitle: A Weekly Publication Celebrating the Latest News in Nostalgic Gaming

Nostalgic Games Weekly is a new publication that aims to keep gamers updated with the latest news and releases in the world of nostalgic games. Scheduled to be published every Friday, the magazine features a variety of content including game news, publication updates, merchandise highlights, feature articles/videos, and more.

Game News:

“Silver Gun” is coming to Steam

One of the highlights of this week’s gaming news is the announcement of the release of “Radiant Silvergun,” an iconic shooting game produced by Treasure in 1998. The highly anticipated Steam version, based on the Switch version, is set to hit the market on August 18, 2023. Fans of the game can now look forward to experiencing this classic gem on their preferred platforms.

“Double Dragon Collection” released

Arc System Works has unveiled a treat for fans of the “Double Dragon” series with the launch of the “Double Dragon Collection.” This compilation includes the first three generations of the series (NES version), “Super Double Dragon,” “Double Dragon Advance,” and “Double Dragon IV.” The physical version is scheduled to be released on the Switch platform on November 9, 2023. Additionally, “Super Double Dragon” and “Double Dragon Advance” will be available as separate digital downloads on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and Steam.

Published “Wizardry Legacy -BCF,CDS & 8-”

Experience the magic of the “Witchcraft/Evil and Elimination” series with the upcoming release of “Wizardry Legacy -BCF,CDS & 8-.” Developed by D4Enterprise, this collection includes the 6th, 7th, and 8th installments of the series. Gamers can expect the Windows version to hit stores in December 2023.

Super Nintendo Edition “Xeno Crisis” open for pre-order

“Xeno Crisis,” a thrilling shooting game developed by Bitmap Bureau, is making its way to the Super Nintendo console. Originally launched on MD in 2019, the game will be available for pre-order in physical card box format. Fans can secure their copies and anticipate shipment in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The ACA version of “Explosive Gunboat” is on sale

Arcade Archives presents the latest addition to their collection, the action-packed game “Burst Machine Gunboat.” Originally released by Namco in 1988, the ACA version will be available for purchase on the PS4 and Switch digital stores from August 3, 2023.

The mobile version of “Fist of the Phoenix” launched

SNK’s classic fighting game, “Fist of Phoenix,” is making a comeback in the form of a mobile version. The Arcade Archives Neo Geo mobile version will be releasing on the iOS and Android digital stores on August 3, 2023. Relive the intense battles and iconic characters of this beloved game on your mobile devices.

Publication:

Nostalgic Games Weekly aims to provide readers with a well-rounded and comprehensive look at the world of nostalgic gaming. From the latest game news to exclusive interviews, the publication offers a wide range of content that caters to the interests of nostalgic gamers.

Merchandise:

In addition to providing news and updates, Nostalgic Games Weekly also shines a spotlight on exciting merchandise related to nostalgic games. Stay tuned for a diverse range of products that will cater to your love for classic gaming and help you show off your nostalgia in style.

Feature Article/Video:

Each edition of Nostalgic Games Weekly features a captivating feature article or video that delves deeper into the world of nostalgic gaming. From interviews with industry veterans to retrospectives on beloved games, these pieces are designed to engage and entertain nostalgic gamers.

Other:

Readers should note that the contents of Nostalgic Games Weekly are selected and included based on personal subjectivity. The publication strives to provide comprehensive coverage but acknowledges that there may be omissions. All images and related content are quoted from the respective linked pages of each article.

As the popularity of nostalgic games continues to soar, Nostalgic Games Weekly aims to be the go-to source for all things related to classic gaming. Whether you’re a seasoned gamer or a newcomer to the world of nostalgia, this publication promises to keep you informed and entertained week after week.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not endorse any specific games, products, or platforms mentioned in the content.

