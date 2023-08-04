Home » Miles & More renews partnership with Loyalty Partner Solutions
Business

Miles & More renews partnership with Loyalty Partner Solutions

by admin
Miles & More renews partnership with Loyalty Partner Solutions

Frankfurt/Munich, August 3, 2023 – Europe’s largest frequent flyer program Miles & More has contractually renewed its long-standing partnership with Loyalty Partner Solutions GmbH (LPS). In a close and agile cooperation, the two companies are increasingly focusing on the future security of the program and on innovative loyalty solutions. “Like Miles & More, LPS focuses on loyalty and trust. That’s why we’re happy to continue working together and to inspire our participants with exciting innovations and products,” says Dominik Sommer, CIO of Miles & More.

“We are very pleased about the extension of our partnership, because it is a sign of trust in our loyalty expertise, our technological know-how, in our teams and also in our way of working,” says Christian Gerlich, CEO of LPS. “Together with Miles & More, we want to take the program to the next level, offer participants and partners state-of-the-art services and help shape the future of the airline industry through innovations.”

About Miles & More

Miles & More is Europe’s leading loyalty program for mobile people. 30 years of experience and cooperation with around 200 partner companies worldwide make Miles & More GmbH, operator of the program based in Frankfurt am Main, an expert in successfully addressing and retaining customers. In the core markets of Germany, Austria and Switzerland in particular, the partners in the program benefit from access to a demanding target group. The company started in Germany in 1993 with seven program partners and has been an independent company since September 2014 as a 100 percent subsidiary of Deutsche Lufthansa AG. The managing directors are Gerad Schlögl and Johann-Philipp Bruns. The company has developed into a strong brand in a large number of areas – whether in the bonus business and program operation, in status management or the offers and services in sales & retail as well as in the finance area.

About Loyalty Partner Solutions

See also  Stellantis: Maserati moves to Mirafiori, while the bodywork remains in Grugliasco

As a pioneer and technology leader, the company has been developing and operating the technology behind the world‘s leading loyalty programs for 15 years. From development to implementation of the software in the customer’s IT landscape or as a general contractor for all business and operations services, LPS offers everything from a single source. The Loyalty Innovations team continuously monitors market trends and identifies opportunities for the CRM and loyalty industries. With the GREEN LOYALTY approach, LPS supports companies, airlines and the travel industry in implementing a sustainable customer journey. LPS is part of the American Express Group and operates from Munich. Customers include Miles & More, PAYBACK, Deutsche Bahn AG, United Airlines and China Southern Airlines.

www.lpsolutions.com

For more than 20 years, our owner-managed agency has stood for targeted 360-degree communication across all relevant media channels. We focus on the development and implementation of communication strategies and the production of sophisticated content.

Contact
Siccma Media
Christoph Caesar
Goltsteinstraße 87
50968 Köln
0221 348 038 – 32

You may also like

Arca joins Private Markets with the Arca Space...

Expensive sick Swiss abroad – SWI swissinfo.ch

Dress code in the House: dispute over sneakers....

China Announces Pilot Demonstration of Intelligent Manufacturing in...

Housing shortage: New buildings not the only solution...

From ice cream to travel: a “salty” bill...

Rheinmetall factory for F-35 fighter jet in Weeze

The Mexican ‘Superpeso’ Reaches Highest Trading Levels Since...

5G in Rome, Gualtieri turns around and calls...

Expanding Financial Support for Technology Innovation: A Multi-Level...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy