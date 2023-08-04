Miles & More renews partnership with Loyalty Partner Solutions

Frankfurt/Munich, August 3, 2023 – Europe’s largest frequent flyer program Miles & More has contractually renewed its long-standing partnership with Loyalty Partner Solutions GmbH (LPS). In a close and agile cooperation, the two companies are increasingly focusing on the future security of the program and on innovative loyalty solutions. “Like Miles & More, LPS focuses on loyalty and trust. That’s why we’re happy to continue working together and to inspire our participants with exciting innovations and products,” says Dominik Sommer, CIO of Miles & More.

“We are very pleased about the extension of our partnership, because it is a sign of trust in our loyalty expertise, our technological know-how, in our teams and also in our way of working,” says Christian Gerlich, CEO of LPS. “Together with Miles & More, we want to take the program to the next level, offer participants and partners state-of-the-art services and help shape the future of the airline industry through innovations.”

About Miles & More

Miles & More is Europe’s leading loyalty program for mobile people. 30 years of experience and cooperation with around 200 partner companies worldwide make Miles & More GmbH, operator of the program based in Frankfurt am Main, an expert in successfully addressing and retaining customers. In the core markets of Germany, Austria and Switzerland in particular, the partners in the program benefit from access to a demanding target group. The company started in Germany in 1993 with seven program partners and has been an independent company since September 2014 as a 100 percent subsidiary of Deutsche Lufthansa AG. The managing directors are Gerad Schlögl and Johann-Philipp Bruns. The company has developed into a strong brand in a large number of areas – whether in the bonus business and program operation, in status management or the offers and services in sales & retail as well as in the finance area.

About Loyalty Partner Solutions

As a pioneer and technology leader, the company has been developing and operating the technology behind the world‘s leading loyalty programs for 15 years. From development to implementation of the software in the customer’s IT landscape or as a general contractor for all business and operations services, LPS offers everything from a single source. The Loyalty Innovations team continuously monitors market trends and identifies opportunities for the CRM and loyalty industries. With the GREEN LOYALTY approach, LPS supports companies, airlines and the travel industry in implementing a sustainable customer journey. LPS is part of the American Express Group and operates from Munich. Customers include Miles & More, PAYBACK, Deutsche Bahn AG, United Airlines and China Southern Airlines.

Contact

