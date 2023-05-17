Leap to 15th place: Bochum with a liberating blow against Augsburg

Status: 05/15/2023 00:01

On the 32nd match day of the Bundesliga, VfL Bochum scored “Big Points” in the fight for relegation. Bochum, without a win in six games, celebrated a 3-2 (1-1) home win against FC Augsburg and climbed up to 15th place in the table. FCA, for their part, missed the ultimate rescue.

Bochum’s coach Thomas Letsch complimented his team: “The team showed morale, the stadium and all of Bochum were seething. Today we’re happy, then we’ll continue and next week we’ll go to Berlin.”

Dream start for VfL Bochum

In front of 24,453 spectators in the Ruhr Stadium, Bochum got off to a dream start: After a relay header in midfield, Philipp Hofmann passed Christopher Antwi-Adjei on the left in the penalty area; the winger hooked in and hit the Augsburg goal with a solid shot high and in the middle (2nd minute).

FCA tried to find an answer, but were initially unable to capitalize on small uncertainties in Bochum’s defence. Instead, Bochum again had the next dangerous chance: Takuma Asano after a counterattack (8th) and Dominique Heintz with a long-range shot (13th) failed in their shots by guest goalkeeper Tomas Koubek.

Augsburg equalizes through Maier

When the game seemed to be flattening out a bit, the guests suddenly struck: After a pass from Augsburg striker Dion Beljo, who had won the ball from Heintz, Arne Maier hit the bottom left of the VfL goal with a low shot from almost ten meters (29th minute). ).

A balanced exchange of blows developed with many duels. Bochum had to change before the break due to injury: Konstantinos Stafylidis was replaced by Kevin Stöger (36th).

The hosts had the first good chance to score after the half-time break: After a free-kick from Philipp Förster, Augsburg’s Felix Uduokhai steered the ball onto his own goal with his hip and Koubek had to save in dire need (51′).

Bochum in front again thanks to a double strike

Bochum kept the pressure on and were rewarded with a double strike: A sharp cross from the right by Antwi-Adjei steered FCA defender Jeffrey Gouweleeuw into his own goal (60′). Just two minutes later, Anthony Losilla’s long-range shot landed in the visitors’ goal; the VfL captain had fired from around 25 meters, his shot was deflected by former Bochum player Elvis Rexhbecaj.

Buoyed by the cheering in the stadium, the hosts initially had the game under control. But in the final phase Augsburg became dangerous again and scored a goal: A cross from the left by Ermedin Demirovic extended Beljo to substitute Kelvin Yeboah, who pushed the ball over the line (85′).

Augsburg must continue to worry about relegation

Bochum trembled through the final minutes of the game, but in the end the defense withstood the pressure from Augsburg. With the 3-2 home win, Bochum ended their six-game winless streak.

Bochum is in 15th place with 31 points at least until Sunday, one point ahead of the relegation rank; Augsburg is 13th in the table with 34 points. and is therefore not sure of relegation yet.

“We played well and had good chances,” said Augsburg coach Enrico Maassen on the Sportschau microphone. “In the crucial moments we weren’t as consistent as Bochum was.”

Bochum before relegation duel against Hertha

Next weekend, VfL Bochum will be visiting relegation rivals Hertha BSC (Saturday, May 20th, 2023 at 3:30 p.m.). A day later, FC Augsburg welcome second-placed Borussia Dortmund (5:30 p.m.).