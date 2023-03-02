news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 02 – The state police announce that the police headquarters have put in place a powerful organizational effort to satisfy the requests received regarding the issuance of passports. In the first two months of the year alone, a total of 412,385 were issued, with the more than well-founded forecast of reaching around 2.5 million expatriation documents in the course of 2023. 12,007 were issued yesterday alone. The extraordinary measures adopted by the police headquarters make it possible to reassure citizens of the positive outcome, within the set times, of all requests, even those not characterized by urgency. (HANDLE).

