Home » POLICEMAN FROM THE LINCE GROUP AND HIS PARTNER FALL WITH MARIJUANA IN CANINDEYÚ « Noticias cde
News

POLICEMAN FROM THE LINCE GROUP AND HIS PARTNER FALL WITH MARIJUANA IN CANINDEYÚ « Noticias cde

by admin
POLICEMAN FROM THE LINCE GROUP AND HIS PARTNER FALL WITH MARIJUANA IN CANINDEYÚ « Noticias cde


SALTOS DEL GUAIRÁ (special envoy) A police officer from the Saltos del Guairá Lince group and his partner were arrested at Cruce Carumbey when it was found that they were transporting packages of alleged marijuana in the vehicle in which they were circulating.

During a routine verification, personnel from the 2nd sub-commission station. At the Carumbey intersection in the Katueté district, they found several ingot-type packages of alleged marijuana that were in a black bag in the trunk of the vehicle, a white Toyota Izt model car.

The interveners immediately arrested the occupants; Richard Duarte Aquino (25), police personnel with the rank of non-commissioned officer 2nd. serving in Saltos del Guairá in the Lince Group.

Likewise, to Febe Avigail Viera Acosta (24), a former employee of the municipality of Saltos del Guairá (Transit Police) a uniformed partner.

The entire procedure was referred to the Saltos del Guairá prosecutor on duty.

comment

comment

previous article CDE MUNICIPAL OFFICIALS OWN MILKED THE FUEL















See also  Indo-Pakistani ministerial meeting in frosty atmosphere | Current Asia | DW

You may also like

During his inspection tour in Inner Mongolia, Xi...

Success in prospect?: AJN Resources: New lithium project...

6/13 Global Scan grasps the pulse of global...

Strong tremor was felt in Santa Marta this...

District-wide heavy rain risk management in the Rhein-Sieg...

Fans of the South Korean band BTS celebrate...

Mayors must take measures for festivities with agglomeration...

Learning and Implementing Xi Jinping’s New Era Socialism...

Habeck: Agreement on the heating law could come...

Albon’s popular work ‘Blackjack’ revived with ChatGPT… AI...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy