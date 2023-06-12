POLICEMAN FROM THE LINCE GROUP AND HIS PARTNER FALL WITH MARIJUANA IN CANINDEYÚ « Noticias cde

SALTOS DEL GUAIRÁ (special envoy) A police officer from the Saltos del Guairá Lince group and his partner were arrested at Cruce Carumbey when it was found that they were transporting packages of alleged marijuana in the vehicle in which they were circulating.

During a routine verification, personnel from the 2nd sub-commission station. At the Carumbey intersection in the Katueté district, they found several ingot-type packages of alleged marijuana that were in a black bag in the trunk of the vehicle, a white Toyota Izt model car.

The interveners immediately arrested the occupants; Richard Duarte Aquino (25), police personnel with the rank of non-commissioned officer 2nd. serving in Saltos del Guairá in the Lince Group.

Likewise, to Febe Avigail Viera Acosta (24), a former employee of the municipality of Saltos del Guairá (Transit Police) a uniformed partner.

The entire procedure was referred to the Saltos del Guairá prosecutor on duty.

