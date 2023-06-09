Political scenario around two tendencies – breaking latest news

The next August 20 will be the elections to conclude the terms of president and assembly members. As in previous campaigns, the proselytizing war is underway, only now it is at full speed. The rain of candidates began long before the “cross death” with Fernando Villavicencio, then Jan Topic, Otto Sonnenholzner, Guillermo Lasso and Leonidas Iza were definitely not going, Salvador Quizhpe is in doubt. Yaku Pérez is also considered the candidate of the popular sectors and the bases of the indigenous movement.

The electoral schedule puts in check the political parties and movements that must complete the campaign in a very narrow week. Perhaps the voters could know the names of the candidates, but not the government programs they offer, which will undoubtedly be a headache when deciding to vote. Added to this are two popular consultations, one on oil exploitation in the Yasuni National Park and the other in Quito on mining.

The political campaign is activated by the class struggle. On the one hand, the government sectors, their political allies and power groups such as banks and media corporations, as always, will use all the means at their disposal, especially the communicators and journalists of the national radio and television channels. and that they have become propaganda machines of the bourgeoisie, which they serve body and soul for juicy salaries or millionaire guidelines.

For the right, the important thing is to stop the progress of the progressive sectors, for which they do not hesitate in political and judicial persecution or the use of public resources for the purpose of political publicity in favor of the right. As always, the presidential candidates will drag their assembly members, those who go to the ballot will have the most representative blocks to dominate the National Assembly. The political scenario, although with several candidates, is configured around two tendencies that form alliances: the right and the progressive sectors.

The task of the progressive sectors and the left is to forge a possible alliance with the certainty that “of course we can” build a new Ecuador.

The truth is that, to the right, one must oppose one that guarantees security, confronts the El Niño phenomenon, increases jobs, attends to education and health so that all the people live and enjoy themselves in a sovereign homeland.