They question articles of the National Development Plan

The Attorney General of the Nation, Margarita Cabello Blanco, affirmed that the first pearl of the National Development Plan is “the authorization to enter into contracts directly with natural persons or non-profit entities that are part of what is called the economy popular and community, through some public associations; without specific rules and regulations”. In turn, she identified a second pearl, the head of the Public Ministry indicated that this is a way of diverting the surveillance and regulation of a lot of public money through these figures, which allow direct and finger contracting, because there is no certainty that the requirements are met or the technical capacity to meet the needs. The official expressed her concern for this first review, since with these contracting modalities there could be a diversion of resources for political or electoral purposes.

Project to comply with human rights court sentences

The Minister of Foreign Relations, Álvaro Leyva Durán, filed before the Congress of the Republic the draft law ‘By which provides for the application in domestic law of the sentences, opinions and other decisions of international courts and competent multilateral instances of rights humans and IHL’. The initiative was delivered by Chancellor Leyva at the General Secretariat of the Senate and before the president of the Second Commission, Gloria Flórez. “The purpose of this law is to ensure compliance and execution of the sentences, opinions and other decisions of international courts and competent multilateral instances of human rights and International Humanitarian Law, and to prevent and punish the omission of these duties,” he said. the foreign minister. The initiative commits the State and the competent entities to abide by the sentences, precautionary measures and other decisions, which creates the obligation to guarantee what has been agreed in its internal law, both in substantive and procedural norms.