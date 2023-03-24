The tears, the sacred cry of the fans, the anthem sung from the bowels, the heroes of Qatar, their children, a photo for posterity together with all of them. It is the world champion Argentine team that returned to its land to bathe in idolatry and gratitude.

This Selection is like a miraculous oasis within the harsh reality of the average Argentine. Each live appearance of the champions conceals and puts under its aura, the daily sorrows and troubles to give happiness, neither more nor less.

It happened that day of the 5 million people in the streets who paid tribute to the heroes on their return home, after winning, after 36 years, that golden object of desire called the World Cup.

Last night, at the Monumental, the communion that was forged on December 18, 2022, a new national date for Argentine soccer, It had a new chapter and it will be in every game, whether for points or not, that this team plays in our country.

Will each presentation of the National Team be that effervescent when it plays at home for the Qualifiers?, For example? Will it always be a matter of espionage and logistics to leave the AFA premises and leave for the stadium? When will this fever go out?

Hopefully never. This National Team that knew how to embroider the third star on the shield, inflates our soccer chest and confirms that there is nothing more beautiful than being a world champion. They, us, everyone.

Yes. “The National Team belongs to everyone,” said Lionel Scaloni, a young gringo from deep-rooted Santa Fe with easy tears, who established his authority as head of the group, always telling the truth, being fair, putting those “who are better” and often leaving their soccer sons out of the team.

Last night at the Monumental, to shape the party you had to invite someone and Panama was the necessary partner, who saw how Lionel Messi, the captain of our dreams come true, the blessed one, took the World Cup in his hands, once again, like in Lusail, but at home.

Seeing the same team on the field that came out to play the battle against France in Qatar, transported our thoughts to that unforgettable World Cup. But it is the Monumental that sees Enzo Fernández, so many times with the Red Band, play for the first time with the National Team shirt in the country, or see how Messi crashed the ball off the crossbar after a free kick, in the first risky play the team had against the Central Americans.

STICK! Messi called a free kick. Argentina and Panama are still tied without goals. pic.twitter.com/cAC6CvUwsD — TyC Sports (@TyCSports) March 23, 2023

There is a game in the middle of the party, where Argentina did not reach a goal in proportion to the overwhelming dominance of the first part. Ángel Di María, on the podium of the albiceleste idolatry together with Emiliano Dibu Martínez, wanted to be sharp on the left and right, and get together with Messi so that the captain finished the play for goal No. 800 of his career, which in the first half did not happen.

Not even the most enlightened of forecasters would have imagined a goalless draw in the opening stage.

The drought extended until more than half an hour into the second half. People came to see a win and Messi’s round goal to decorate the party. The captain had it at 32 ‘with another free kick, which as a whim of fate, he hit the crossbar again. The rebound, after a blunder by Leandro Paredes, was left to Thiago Almada for his scoring baptism of a night to remember.

But “don’t ask me not to try again,” as Wos sang to the crowd at halftime. The captain had a new free kick and this time yes, the net inflated before the caress of ’10’. The 800th goal in the crack’s career (99 in the National Team) reactivated the fervor of the people. Also to the occasional rivals, who in the end asked for photos and even autographs in the center of the field.

#ARG 🇦🇷 2 – 🇵🇦 0 #PAN | 43ST | Leo released her and the people yelled it, after so much trying it became a reality. Watch the match LIVE at https://t.co/fnEKkuadQ9 #SomosMundiales pic.twitter.com/nPKpl0drjZ — Public Television (@TV_Publica) March 24, 2023

There would be time to cry again. The video that summed up the feat made the Monumental move to Qatar, once again players and fans under the same cry. The captain speaking from the heart to his people, the ovation and the microphone remains in the hands of the architect of the miracle.

Scaloni, his tears, the recognition of the crowd, the time to lift the Cup at home and the Olympic return. The players and their families, an image so perfect that it seems unreal.

It is not. Argentina and its football are at the top and happiness is total. To those who make us happy, eternal gratitude, as these players already are.



