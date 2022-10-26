Home News Politics – Martina Recchiuti – International
Politics – Martina Recchiuti – International

An 11-year-old reader emailed the editorial team last month asking us to publish more articles on politics. We took the ball and decided to publish one on the Italian elections.

In Italy, as many of you know, on September 25th citizens went to vote to decide who to be represented in parliament, where the laws are made. Telling politics to those who don’t know much about it is difficult, so we asked three foreign correspondents for help. They are journalists who live in Italy, but they tell what happens in our country to an audience of foreigners.

They are used to doing it as clearly as possible, because their readers do not know all the details of Italian politics. So imagine for a moment that you are living in Berlin: do you know who won the elections in Italy? Who is Giorgia Meloni? Why did the left lose?

Irene Savio of the Spanish newspaper El Periódico, Eric Jozsef of the French newspaper Libération and Michael Braun of the German newspaper Die Tageszeitung will help you to clarify these names. Then to catch your breath you can read the comic on the skeleton dance on page 22. Because you don’t live by politics alone, there is also Halloween.

Also in this issue:

From today I have a phone
Advice for those who have just received one.

Mystery at the cemetery
A cartoon about skeletons for Halloween night.

The country that rewards those who recycle
In Sweden, citizens who keep clean make a profit.

The most beautiful photos of nature
Chosen by the Natural History Museum of London.

A selfie with red houses
The poster designed by Rita Petruccioli.

And so on!

Internazionale Kids is a monthly for girls and boys. Publish the best of newspapers from around the world for readers aged 7 to 13.

