Polo Polo commemorated another year of the abolition of slavery

This May 22, 172 years of the abolition of slavery in Colombia were commemorated. A date in which several national political figures, mainly Afro-descendants, spoke out and among them the representative to the Chamber for the Afro Circumscription Miguel Polo Polo who was no exception.

In your message, Polo Polo reiterated the importance of freedom for black peoples in the country and he sent taunts to those sectors that question him for not supporting the initiatives of the left in Colombia.

“172 years of the abolition of slavery in Colombia are commemorated. As a representative of the black, afro, raizal and palenquera communities of Colombia, I am proud to say that today we are free to decide to do with our lives as we want and we are responsible enough to take care of it,” said the congressman.

“No more manipulation: our skin color has no ideology, we blacks have the right to think how we want and vote for who we want. Long live freedom! ”, Polo Polo referred to in response to repeated criticism that he has received for expressing his sympathy with right-wing parties and, instead, his opposition to Gustavo Petro’s political project.