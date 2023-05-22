The former basketball glories compete again.

BALLOON BASKET

The “Maxi Básquet” cup will have two days in which the talents of the former basketball glories will meet, in the male and female categories, the Teodoro Gallegos Borja Coliseum is the setting that hosts the lightning tournament.

The talent of the former basketball glories remains intact.

On May 20 and 21, the Teodoro Gallegos Borja Coliseum in Riobamba will become the scene of the +50 men’s and women’s lightning championship “Maxi Básquet”. In this event, the talent of those basketball players who had their glory years in the sport meets again, remembering those times of competition and promoting brotherhood among the participants. Piedad Mancheno, organizer of the contest, highlighted the importance of this triangular tournament in the male and female categories. The main objective is to conjugate camaraderie among athletes, giving them the opportunity to revive their passion for basketball and share unforgettable moments with their former teammates and rivals on the court.

Three men’s teams participate in the championship: Former glories of Colegio Salesianos, Former glories of Colegio Maldonado and Fifty Rio. These teams are made up of outstanding former players who have left their mark on local basketball and who are now once again demonstrating their skill and experience in basketball. basketball court. On the other hand, three teams participate in the women’s competition: Team Ecuador, Maxi Básquet and VO4.

These women’s squads represent a group of players who, despite the passage of time, keep their love for basketball intact. This competition is not only a space for sports rivalry, but also an opportunity to strengthen the bonds of friendship and fellowship among the participants.

His return to the court is a reminder of the passion that basketball inspires and how the competitive spirit endures through the years. The “Maxi Básquet” championship in Riobamba is an event that highlights the importance of keeping the sport alive throughout life and the ability to bring together those who left their mark on their discipline, remembering the moments of glory that marked the history of the sport. local basketball.