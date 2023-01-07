Over three hundred people a Alpine meeting of the Ana Ponte nelle Alpi – Soverzene group celebrated between Soverzene and PalaMares. After two years forced to stop due to the Covid pandemic, the traditional alpine gathering of the Ponte nelle Alpi – Soverzene group returned with a large participation of black pens, family and friends: one of the provincial associations with the largest number of members .

The black feathers gathered for the occasion in Soverzene, where the alpine gathering began with a mass celebrated by Don Francesco Santomaso from nobility laying a wreath to the war memorial, in the town hall square.

The parade accompanied by the band during the meeting of the alpine troops of the Ana Ponte nelle Alpi – Soverzene group

He then took the floor Mario Dall’Anese: the group leader of the Alpini from Ponte nelle Alpi and Soverzene recalled thevolunteer engagement with black pen during the Covid period and in other initiatives and activities also at a national level. The ceremony continued with speeches by the mayor of Soverzene, Gianni Burigoand that of Ponte nelle Alpi, Paolo Vendraminiin addition to the president of the Ana section of Belluno, Lino De Pra.

The official speeches during the Alpine meeting of the Ana group from Ponte nelle Alpi and Soverzene

During the ceremony they remembered i 150 years of foundation of the Alpini eh 226 of the Italian flag. The curtain has also gone up exhibition dedicated to the First World War and was presented the book edited by Cesare Poncato and published by the Alpini group Ponte nelle Alpi-Soverzene with the title “Not to forget”. A very interesting volume, born with the intention of remembering the sixtieth anniversary of the re-foundation of the Ana group of Ponte nelle Alpi and Soverzene (1960-2020) and which traces the events of the first foundation (1922-1945). Without neglecting the biography of the group leaders that have followed and the voluntary and solidarity activities carried out over time. The book is accompanied by photos and period documents.

Lunch at the PalaMares in Ponte nelle Alpi for the three hundred participants in the Alpine meeting of the Ana group in Ponte nelle Alpi and Soverzene

Finally, at the end of the first part of the ceremony, those present got together transferred to the PalaMares in Ponte nelle Alpiwhere more than 300 people they attended the lunch and the party which crowned the day in the name of the alpine spirit.