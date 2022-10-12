60 years after the opening of the Second Vatican Council Pope francesco he warned of the risk of “polarization” that hovers in the world Catholic Church, with faithful who become “fans of their own group”, divided between “right” and “left”, “guardians of the truth” and “soloists of novelty”, advocates of a “progressivism that accedes to the world” or of a “traditionalism or backwardness that regrets the past world“.

L’11