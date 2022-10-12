Home News Pope Francis: “No to traditionalism and progressivism in the Church: excesses are acts of infidelity”
News

Pope Francis: “No to traditionalism and progressivism in the Church: excesses are acts of infidelity”

by admin
Pope Francis: “No to traditionalism and progressivism in the Church: excesses are acts of infidelity”

60 years after the opening of the Second Vatican Council Pope francesco he warned of the risk of “polarization” that hovers in the world Catholic Church, with faithful who become “fans of their own group”, divided between “right” and “left”, “guardians of the truth” and “soloists of novelty”, advocates of a “progressivism that accedes to the world” or of a “traditionalism or backwardness that regrets the past world“.

L’11

See also  Representatives of more than 10 international organizations in China visited Qiong to enhance their understanding of the construction of a free trade port

You may also like

In 2023, the general college entrance examination will...

The CPPCC held a symposium on implementing the...

Diabolik, the 60th anniversary celebration of jewels and...

As of the end of August this year,...

Explosion in a train in Sanremo, Vittorio Veneto...

World Food Day and National Food Security Publicity...

Regeni, the process-saving rule is ready. “A chance...

Jia Hongyu, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party...

“Milan tells” with Michela Fregona, four books to...

Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal Website County News...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy