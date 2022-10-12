The Brazilian after the Haifa knockout: “I can’t understand who’s playing here and he’s nervous.” Cuadrado: “We all have to give more, especially the more experienced players. We’ve come out of it before.”

“Unfortunately, these are things that happen in football, we must try to turn the page as soon as possible, put our heads on the championship: only united can we get out of this situation”. The words with which a senator of the Juve locker room like Juan Cuadrado introduces himself to the microphones at the end of the game are not those of a sporty dramatic moment in recent Juventus history: “As long as we have a chance we must believe in it until the end, do our job. , give 100 percent and see how everything goes. “And on Allegri’s responsibilities:” The coach is doing everything to try to keep everyone united. more, starting with the most experienced players. We must have confidence as a team and as a family: we have already come out of difficult situations other times and this is a great chance to do it again “.

Danilo and Juve history — “Juventus have a history that even if we played for 50 years we would not be able to get close. We just have to be ashamed and try to improve ”, Danilo’s speech on Sky’s microphones is much more effective, with words that are partly similar to those of President Agnelli. “It is difficult to find explanations at the moment, we have no words for the fans and the people who support us. We have to try to do better, be more of a team, find that connection lost in recent times between all parts of Juventus ”. See also Paredes to Juve, the key is Zakaria to Monaco: the negotiation

Danilo on his companions — “I find it hard to think that a Juventus player can be nervous, given where he is. I can’t understand this,” the Brazilian defender said in his frustration. “In recent times when things are more difficult we hide, we don’t want to play anymore, we start throwing the long ball: I don’t agree, we have to find a solution for this. It’s not enough to say that we are Juventus, we have to prove it. Juventus was there before us, they will be there later. We have to leave something positive. At the moment we are not at Juventus level. ” And on the exit strategy he comments: “Since I joined Juventus I have always said that you have to think about every match. When you put your focus too far you lose the daily goal of working well, improving the little things: it is not obvious to make a move. by ten meters, it is not obvious to shorten by 10 meters forward, in today’s football these are all things not taken for granted and if we do not improve we will hardly put together a winning streak “.

And finally the captain — At the end of the evening from Haifa, captain Leonardo Bonucci also talks on TV: “Bad evenings? Honestly, I struggle a lot, even if there have been times when we haven’t been Juve in the past. Today we all have to examine our conscience, understand where we are wrong and apologize to the fans. We have to start again because the history of this club does not deserve this. “ See also Juventus, the calendar: for Allegri 7 games in 22 days

October 11, 2022 (change October 11, 2022 | 22:41)

