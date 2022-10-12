On October 11, the CPPCC held a symposium to implement the spirit of the training class to improve the performance of the chairman of the CPPCC in the province and the mid-term supplementary members. Liu Wenbiao, vice chairman of the CPPCC, and Zhang Shaomin, secretary general, participated.

At the symposium, conveyed and studied the article “The Historical Mission of the Communist Party of China in the New Era” signed by General Secretary Xi Jinping and the deployment requirements at the opening ceremony of the CPPCC chairman and mid-term supplementary committee members of the province to improve the performance of their duties; the participants communicated speak.

Combined with the training content, we will do a good job in the work of the CPPCC in the new era of Hebi City. Liu Wenbiao emphasized that we must persevere in strengthening theoretical study, strengthening ideological arming, and enhancing the ability to perform duties, so as to inject a strong impetus into the development of the Hebi CPPCC in the new era. It is necessary to effectively strengthen the overall leadership of the party, ensure the correct political direction of political consultation, and improve the efficiency of political consultation. It is necessary to maintain integrity and innovate to improve the quality of work, provide more and better “CPPCC programs”, help Hebi City to achieve new breakthroughs in the construction of high-quality development demonstration cities in the new era, and welcome the 20th Party Congress with outstanding results.