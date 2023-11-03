Pope Francis surprises the world by revealing who is better between Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona

he doubt about who has been the best footballer of all time is one of the biggest questions in the world because many place the Argentines Lionel Messi and Diego Armando Maradona between these two candidates. However, Pope Francis decided to end this controversy and revealed who is the best of all time.

In a recent interview, the Supreme Pontiff of the Catholic Church was questioned about which footballer was better between Lionel Messi and Diego Armando Maradona on the occasion of the recent victory of the eighth Ballon d’Or for ‘La Pulga’; Despite this and his Argentine nationality, Francisco brought a third name to the table.

“I will say a third, Pelé,” Pope Francis responded when questioned by the director of TG1, the RAI1 news program, Gian Marco Chiocci; The fact causes great surprise because the rivalry that exists in soccer between Brazil and Argentina is known worldwide.

“Maradona as a player is great, great. But as a man he has failed, the poor man slipped with the court of those who praised him and did not help him. He came to see me here the first year of my pontificate and then unfortunately he passed away. It’s funny: so many athletes end badly. Also in boxing. Messi is very correct. He is a gentleman. But for me, of these three, the great gentleman is Pelé. “A man of heart,” said Bergoglio.

“I spoke with Pelé, I once met him on a plane when I was in Buenos Aires, we have spoken. A man with such great humanity. All three are great. Each one with his specialty. Messi is good at the moment. And Pelé was good,” he added in his statements.