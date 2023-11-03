Founder of FTX Crypto Exchange Found Guilty of Fraud and Conspiracy

Sam Bankman-Fried Found Guilty in Collapse of Crypto Exchange FTX

(CNN) – Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of cryptocurrency exchange company FTX, has been found guilty on multiple charges related to fraud and conspiracy. After an extensive trial that lasted 15 days, the jury returned a verdict of guilty on seven counts against Bankman-Fried, including stealing billions of dollars from FTX clients’ accounts and defrauding lenders.

The courtroom atmosphere was tense as the verdict was read. Bankman-Fried appeared visibly distraught, while his parents observed the proceedings with concern. When he was escorted out of the room, Bankman-Fried turned and smiled at his parents before leaving, causing his mother to burst into tears.

Speaking outside the Manhattan courthouse, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams commended the jury’s decision, stating that the government has “no patience” for fraud and corruption. Bankman-Fried’s defense attorney expressed disappointment with the outcome and maintained his client’s innocence, vowing to continue fighting the charges.

Bankman-Fried, once a billionaire residing in a luxury apartment in the Bahamas, now faces a series of serious charges. In addition to defrauding FTX clients and lenders, he was also found guilty of defrauding investors and money laundering. The sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 28, 2024.

The collapse of FTX shook the cryptocurrency industry, leaving a million customers facing potential losses. FTX was once a trusted name in the crypto market, attracting millions of users and high-profile backers like Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen. However, the company filed for bankruptcy in 2022 amid allegations of irregular financial dealings and mismanagement.

Bankman-Fried’s other company, Alameda Research, was revealed to have diverted FTX client deposits to repay its own lenders, finance extravagant lifestyles, and invest in cryptocurrency markets. The trial shed light on the close relationship between FTX and Alameda, with Bankman-Fried giving special privileges to Alameda, including an unlimited line of credit and the ability to incur a negative balance without consequences.

Testimonies from Bankman-Fried’s former colleagues, including his ex-girlfriend and CEO of Alameda, Caroline Ellison, played a pivotal role in the trial. Ellison provided crucial evidence that implicated Bankman-Fried in the fraudulent activities, stating that he was the ultimate decision-maker for both Alameda and FTX.

Bankman-Fried’s defense strategy was considered risky by legal experts, as he decided to testify and face potentially damaging questioning by prosecutors. However, his defense attorney’s preparations were complicated after Bankman-Fried’s bail was revoked, leading to his stay in a federal prison in Brooklyn. Despite the challenges, Bankman-Fried took the stand in a high-stakes move resembling the risk-taking behavior he was known for.

As Bankman-Fried awaits his sentencing, his legal troubles may not be over yet. A separate trial for five other charges is scheduled for March, pending a decision from the prosecutors on whether it will proceed.

The verdict of this high-profile case has far-reaching implications for the cryptocurrency industry. Regulators, investors, and the crypto community closely watched the trial as a potential signal for increased scrutiny and regulation in the largely unregulated market.

The sentencing hearing in March will determine the consequences for Bankman-Fried, once a prominent figure in the crypto world who now faces the possibility of a lengthy prison term.

Image Source: Amr Alfiky/Reuters