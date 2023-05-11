Porada International Design Award 2023 – Mirrors – design competition | categories: professionals and students

Registration and delivery by January 31, 2024

Advice [azienda specializzata nella produzione di mobili e complementi per l’arredo di alta qualità] e POLI.designlaunch under the patronage of ADI [Associazione per il Disegno Industriale] il Porada International Design Award, the international competition of ideas promoted by XI editions to identify new innovative concepts in the furniture sector. L’this year’s edition is dedicated to MIRRORS.

Participants will have to decline the mirror object according to the different types usually used in furniture: table, wall, wall, in the form of a mirror, as an independent piece of furniture or incorporated into a piece of furniture and, more generally, as any element in which the reflecting surface plays a dominant role.

In the design, preference should be given to, but not necessarily exclusively, the solid wood, material that symbolizes the identity values ​​of the Porada brand. Wood, in fact, is one of the most used raw materials by the company, both in its natural version and in the form of lacquered. On the occasion of the competition it may be combined with metal, glass or other materials useful to give shape to the innovative concept sought by the organizers.

The solutions presented must be unique and unpublished and aim at the use of production technologies and techniques for working and ennobling solid woodtaking into account the specific functionalityfrom the reference standard in terms of safetyof the ergonomic requirements and ofattention to the environmentincreasingly supported by sustainable design and construction methods.

Who can participate

Participation is open to two categories of competitors:

professionals Italians and foreigners, independent or internal to companies

Italians and foreigners, independent or internal to companies students three-year or specialist degrees, recent graduates and students of upper secondary schools and institutes.

In both cases, participation in groups is allowed.

Required documents

text-only descriptive report (max 3000 characters or not exceeding one page)

3 horizontal A3 boards

a preview image of the project, it will be the first one the judges will look at to identify the project

Evaluation criteria

The selection and evaluation of the projects will take into account their originality, the degree of innovation and the search for new design solutions linked to solid wood. Experimentation on materials and finishes, the ability of projects to define new usage scenarios and innovative concepts in the use of wooden furniture and contemporary furnishing accessories will also be considered, together with particular attention to typological, technological and morphological.

How to participate

The application for participation and the presentation of the required documents must be made via the online procedure available on the website porada-design-award.polidesign.net

Project documents and application for registration must be forwarded on January 31, 2024.

award

The jury will formulate the ranking of the winners by 23 February 2024awarding prizes for a total amount of 11,000 euros broken down as follows:

PROFESSIONAL category

1st prize: 3,000 euros

2nd prize: 2,000 euros

3rd prize: 1,000 euros

STUDENT category

1st prize: 2,000 euros

2nd prize: 1,200 euros

3rd prize: 800 euros

In addition, the award “Special mention Giacomo Allievi“, you seem to 1.000 euroto be assigned to a student or a professional whose proposal, among others, will be most distinguished by the best balance between traditional craftsmanship associated with woodworking and modern design expressed in the structural and creative development of the project.

Announcement and information

[porada-design-award.polidesign.net]

How it turned out in 2022

Last year’s Porada International Design Award ended with extremely satisfying numbers. They have, in fact, been 282 participations from all over the world.

To win the competition for the category professionals was Niccolò Devetagwith the project Ginkgoan armchair inspired by the forms of nature that wanted to offer an innovative solution with respect to this type of furniture.

Among the students, however, the first prize went to Blessed Rochistudent of Product e Interior design at the Academy of Arts and New Technologies in Rome. His project, Xeniastarts from the idea of ​​giving shape to the sense of welcome and warmth through an armchair that takes the form of a shell and immediately recalls the organic nature of nature.

PORADA INTERNATIONAL DESIGN AWARD 2022

All contest winners → www.porada.it

