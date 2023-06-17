Portugal thrash Bosnia 3-0 with Bruno Fernandes brace

With a double from their star Christian Pulisic, the United States defeated Mexico 3-0 on Thursday in a tough confrontation with four expelled and met Canada in the final of the Concacaf Nations League.

Pulisic, the Chelsea striker, scored the first two goals in the 37th and 46th minute and the Mexican-American striker Ricardo Pepi sealed a match full of brawls in the 79th minute in which both teams ended up with nine players.

Mexico once again left a very poor impression on the pitch at Allegiant Stadium and accumulates six consecutive games without beating the United States, its neighbor and archrival for regional dominance.

‘Team USA’, which won the first edition of this tournament in 2021, beating Mexico in the final, will have significant losses in the title match against Canada, which won Panama 2-0 in the other semifinal.

Midfielder Weston McKennie and winger Sergiño Dest will not be on Sunday due to the red cards they saw against Mexico, which in turn suffered the expulsions of César Montes and Gerardo Arteaga.

Shortly before the end, the duel was also stopped for several minutes due to homophobic shouting from part of the Mexican fans.

The United States, which debuted the promising Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun, was the great dominator of the clash against a ‘Tri’ in free fall that their new coach, the Argentine Diego Cocca, was unable to revitalize.

This resounding defeat is a hard blow for Cocca himself and for his team, which has not beaten the United States since September 2019 and in less than ten days faces the start of the Gold Cup with even more pressure.

four expelled

With an ultra-attacking approach from interim coach BJ Callaghan, the United States quickly took command of the game against a ‘Tri’ that is still not comfortable with Cocca’s three-centre approach.

After a clear missed chance in minute 23, Pulisic opened the scoring at minute 37, taking advantage of the fact that the Mexican defense failed to clear a ball after several rebounds off the balcony of the area.

‘Captain America’ took the rejection and defined a cross shot, once again vindicating his level with his team after another frustrating season at Chelsea.

Pulisic himself demoralized the ‘Tri’ with another goal just around the locker room in which he finished off a precise cross from the right from Tim Weah in the small area.

With two goals to come back, the ‘Tri’ was losing their nerve and in the 69th minute the center-back César Montes was the first to be sent off to the locker room for a strong kick to Balogun.

American Weston McKennie, whose shirt was ripped by several Mexican players, was also sent off for his role in the ensuing brawl.

The finishing touch to ‘Tri’ was given by young Ricardo Pepi just five minutes after taking over.

The striker with Mexican parents took advantage of a fabulous play and pass from Sergiño Dest to stand up against Ochoa and resolve safely.

The win triggered the tension on the Allegiant Stadium pitch, with another double expulsion in the 86th minute for Dest, for pushing Kevin Álvarez on the wing, and then the Mexican Gerardo Arteaga for returning the push to the side when there was already another huge crowd. fight.

From the stands, with the majority of Mexican fans, homophobic shouts went off, which caused the Salvadoran referee Iván Barton to activate the protocol and stop the game for a few minutes before the end.

Before the final, the United States could have a new coach if US media reports that it will reinstate Gregg Berhalter six months after his controversial departure are confirmed.

