Praying in an airplane

Question: If it is time for prayer during travel, is it correct to pray in the plane or not?

Reply: If it is possible to pray while standing and facing the Qiblah, then considering these two conditions, it is correct to perform the obligatory and obligatory prayer even in the airplane, however, the Sunnah and Nafl prayers can be performed without standing. If it is not possible to perform the Fard or Wajib prayer on the plane while facing the Qiblah and standing on the floor with Ruku’ and Sajdah, then for now, perform the prayer while sitting on the seat as it is, then perform the prayer with the signs after disembarking from the plane. Read it immediately and complete the rest of the prayers.

Your problems and their Shariah solution

Mufti Subhanullah Jan, Masjid Darwish, Sadar, Peshawar

Daily Mashreq 09 June 2023