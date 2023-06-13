Home » Praying in an airplane
News

Praying in an airplane

by admin
Praying in an airplane

Question: If it is time for prayer during travel, is it correct to pray in the plane or not?
Reply: If it is possible to pray while standing and facing the Qiblah, then considering these two conditions, it is correct to perform the obligatory and obligatory prayer even in the airplane, however, the Sunnah and Nafl prayers can be performed without standing. If it is not possible to perform the Fard or Wajib prayer on the plane while facing the Qiblah and standing on the floor with Ruku’ and Sajdah, then for now, perform the prayer while sitting on the seat as it is, then perform the prayer with the signs after disembarking from the plane. Read it immediately and complete the rest of the prayers.

Your problems and their Shariah solution
Mufti Subhanullah Jan, Masjid Darwish, Sadar, Peshawar
Daily Mashreq 09 June 2023

See also  Councilor Icardi to the mayors of the ASL: "In the spring the area for the Ivrea hospital"

You may also like

Edict 1st. notice Disleyner Moreno Zúñiga

Secret documents case, former US President Donald Trump...

Farmers in Mexico jailed after protests for fair...

In confusing facts, a peasant leader was assassinated...

Special Olympics guests in Rottenburg: combine carnival and...

“Failed”, Yeison Jiménez is dispatched against a follower...

Freeport McMoRan: Consolidation nearing the end! page 1

Monagas lynx champion

$120 billion for Valledupar entrepreneurs?

“Where can I find something?”: The Linz Südbahnhofmarkt...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy