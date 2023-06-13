US, Cormac McCarthy died: the author of “The road” and winner of the Pulitzer was 89 years old

American writer Cormac McCarthy, one of American literature’s greatest novelists, died of natural causes at his home in Santa Fe, aged 89. His death was confirmed by his son, John McCarthy. McCarthy won the Pulitzer Prize in 2007 for his extraordinary post-apocalyptic father-son romance called The Roadbeyond It’s no country for old men and the Frontier Trilogy.

McCarthy, probably the greatest American writer after Ernest Hemingway or William Faulknerwith whom he was sometimes compared, died of natural causes at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, according to a statement from publisher Penguin Random House citing his son, John McCarthy.

Born on July 20, 1933 in Providence, Rhode Island, to a family of Irish and Catholic descent, McCarthy spent his early years in Tennessee. From a young age, he demonstrated a strong aversion to school and a passion for writing.

After serving in the Air Force during the 1950s, McCarthy began writing seriously. In 1965 he published his first novel, The Orchard Keeper, set in rural Tennessee. While the book received positive reviews, it was not a commercial success.

McCarthy continued to write and publish novels including Child of God e Outer Dark, which revealed his unique style and his penchant for dark and violent themes. However, his notoriety remained limited and he had to support himself with grants for writers.

It was only in 1992, with the publication of All the Pretty Horsesfirst book of Border Trilogy, that McCarthy gained wider recognition. The novel, which tells the story of young Texan cowboys at the end of the frontier era, received rave reviews and won the National Book Award.

Over the next several years, McCarthy continued to write impactful novels, including Blood Meridian (1985), considered one of his masterpieces, e The Road (2006), a post-apocalyptic work that earned him the Pulitzer Prize. His books are characterized by a spare style and a nihilistic view of the human condition.

Despite his literary success, McCarthy always kept a low profile and rarely gave interviews. He was an extremely private man and preferred to focus on writing rather than stardom. His personal life includes three marriages and two children.

Cormac McCarthy passed away on June 13, 2023, leaving behind a very important literary legacy. His bold and provocative writing, with its cruel descriptions and its search for profound truths, has influenced generations of readers and writers. He is considered one of America’s greatest authors, often compared to Ernest Hemingway and William Faulkner.