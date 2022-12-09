China News Service, December 9th. According to the website of the Central Meteorological Observatory, yesterday, light rain occurred in parts of eastern and southern Jiangsu, southeastern Anhui, northern and eastern Zhejiang, eastern Jiangxi, western Guizhou, and western Guangxi. This morning, heavy fog with visibility less than 1 km appeared in parts of southern Hebei, western Shandong, central and northern Henan.

Precipitation is scarce in most parts of the country

In the next three days, precipitation will be scarce in most parts of the country. There is light rain in parts of the eastern part of Southwest China, central and eastern Jiangnan, eastern Jianghuai, and Taiwan Island; light to moderate snowfall in parts of northern Xinjiang and western mountainous areas of southern Xinjiang, central and eastern Inner Mongolia, and northern Hebei.

frequent cold air

From September to 11th, affected by the weak cold air, the temperature in the area north of the Yangtze River will drop by 4-6°C, and the local temperature will drop by about 8°C, accompanied by northerly winds of magnitude 4-5. From the 12th to the 14th, another strong cold air will affect our country from west to east from the northwest region. There are northerly winds of magnitude 4 to 5, gusts of magnitude 6 to 7, and the lowest temperature line of 0°C in the early morning of the 15th will again press southward along the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River. On the 16th and 17th, there will be another cold air affecting North China, Northeast China and other places.

Specific forecast for the next three days

From 08:00 on December 9th to 08:00 on December 10th, there were light to moderate snow or sleet in parts of northern Xinjiang and areas along the Tianshan Mountains, central Inner Mongolia, southern Liaoning, northern Hebei, and eastern Gansu. Among them, the Ili River Valley in Xinjiang Locally there is heavy snow (5-7 mm). Southern Shaanxi, western Sichuan Basin, central and western Guizhou, eastern Yunnan, western Hubei, Shandong Peninsula, Jiangsu, eastern Anhui, Shanghai, Zhejiang, northeastern Fujian, western Guangxi, northwestern and central Hainan Island, and central and northern Taiwan Island There is light rain in the area. There are 4-6 winds in the central and eastern parts of Inner Mongolia, most of Hebei, and northern Shandong. The Taiwan Strait and the ocean to the east of Taiwan will have northerly to northeasterly winds of magnitude 7-8 and gust 9, and the Bohai Sea will have northeasterly winds of magnitude 3-4 and gust 5 turning to northeasterly winds of magnitude 6-7 and gust 8 , There will be northerly to northeast winds of magnitude 5-6 and gust 7 in the northern part of the East China Sea, the Bashi Channel, the northwestern and southwestern parts of the South China Sea, and the southern part of the East China Sea and the central and eastern parts of the South China Sea will have magnitude 6-7 and gust 8 There will be northerly to northeasterly winds of magnitude 4 to 6 and gusts of magnitude 7 in the Beibu Gulf, northerly to northeasterly winds of magnitude 5 to 7 and gusts of magnitude 8 in the northeastern South China Sea and central and western seas, and northerly to northeasterly winds of magnitude 5 to 7 and gusts of magnitude 8 in the Northeast Gulf. In the sea area, there will be northeast winds of magnitude 4 to 6 and gusts of magnitude 7 turning to northerly winds.

National Precipitation Forecast Map (08:00, December 9th – 08:00, December 10th)

From 08:00 on December 10 to 08:00 on December 11, there were light to moderate snowfalls in parts of northern Xinjiang, western Qinghai, western and eastern Gansu, western Inner Mongolia, northern and southern Ningxia, northern Shaanxi, and Liaodong Peninsula. There was heavy snow (5-7 mm) locally in the Tianshan area. Shandong Peninsula, central and southern Anhui, most of Jiangsu, Shanghai, central and eastern Jiangxi, Zhejiang, Fujian, most of Sichuan Basin, most of Chongqing, western Guizhou, central and eastern Yunnan, northwestern Guangxi, northwestern and central Hainan Island, and Taiwan Island There was light rain in parts of the north and other places. There are 4-6 winds in eastern Xinjiang, western Gansu, western and eastern Inner Mongolia, Jianghuai, Jiangnan and other places. There will be northeasterly winds of magnitude 6-8 and gust 9 in the southern part of the East China Sea, northeasterly winds of magnitude 7-8 and gust 9 in the Taiwan Strait, and northeasterly winds of magnitude 6-7 and gust 8 in the Bohai Sea and the Bohai Strait Turning to northerly winds of magnitude 4 to 5 and gusts of magnitude 6, the northern and southern waters of the Yellow Sea, the northern seas of the East China Sea, the Bashi Strait, the northwest and central and southern seas of the South China Sea will have northerly to northeasterly winds of magnitude 5 to 6 and gusts of magnitude 7 Wind, there will be northerly to northeast winds of magnitude 6-7 and gust 8 in the central part of the Yellow Sea and the ocean east of Taiwan, there will be northeasterly winds of magnitude 4-6 and gust 7 in the Beibu Gulf, and there will be 5 The northerly wind with a magnitude of ~7 and gust of magnitude 8 turns to the northeast.

National precipitation forecast map (08:00, December 10th – 08:00, December 11th)

From 08:00 on December 11 to 08:00 on December 12, there was light snow in parts of northern and eastern Xinjiang, northern Qinghai, Hexi, Gansu, southern Ningxia, most of Shaanxi, central and eastern Inner Mongolia, northwestern Heilongjiang, and Liaodong Peninsula. There was light rain in parts of central and southern Jiangxi, Fujian, most of the Sichuan Basin, western Guizhou, and central and eastern Yunnan. There are 6-7 winds in parts of western Inner Mongolia. There will be northeast winds of magnitude 8-9 and gusts of magnitude 10 in the Taiwan Strait, northeasterly winds of magnitude 7-8 in the southern East China Sea and the ocean to the east of Taiwan, gusts of magnitude 9 will be reduced to magnitudes of 6-7, and gusts of magnitude 8. There will be northerly winds of magnitude 3-4 and gust 5 turning to southwest winds of magnitude 5-6 and gust 7. There will be northerly winds of magnitude 4-6 and gust 7 turning to westerly in the central Yellow Sea. There will be northerly winds with magnitudes 4 to 6 and gusts of magnitude 7 turning to northeasterly winds in the sea area, northerly winds of magnitudes 5 to 7 and gusts of magnitude 8 to northeasterly winds in the northern part of the East China Sea, and 6 winds in Bashi Channel and the northeastern part of the South China Sea. Northeast winds of magnitude ～7 and gust 8, and northerly to northeasterly winds of magnitude 5 to 6 and gust 7 in the Beibu Gulf, the northwestern and central and southwestern waters of the South China Sea.

National Precipitation Forecast Map (08:00, December 11th – 08:00, December 12th)