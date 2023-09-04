Ulsan Hyundai Wins 2023 Shanghai Tomorrow Star Champions Cup Football Match

2023 Shanghai Rising Stars Champions Cup Football Match Concludes

Xinhua News Agency, Shanghai, September 3 (Reporter Xu Dongyuan) – The 2023 Shanghai Tomorrow Star Champions Cup football match concluded after 5 days of intense competition at the SAIC Pudong Football Stadium on September 3rd. The Ulsan Hyundai team from South Korea emerged as the champions with a 1-0 victory over the Osaka Sakura team from Japan in the final.

The tournament witnessed the participation of youth training teams from top foreign clubs and renowned football academies. Apart from the local Shanghai team, the other teams included Manchester City, who recently achieved the “Triple Crown,” and Tottenham, a veteran Premier League team, along with Porto from the Portuguese Super League and Osaka Sakura from the Japanese J-League.

The final match was attended by over 4,000 spectators who witnessed a thrilling U16 youth football contest between the two sides. Coach Hyun Young-min of the Ulsan Hyundai team was awarded the Best Coach award, and his player Kim Se-hyung won the Best Goalkeeper award. The top scorer award was shared by Shiojiri Zhehei and Onoda Ryota from the Osaka Sakura team. Park Kang-hyun, a player from the Ulsan Hyundai team, was recognized as the Most Valuable Player of the tournament.

Hyun Young-min, speaking after the game, expressed his satisfaction with his team’s performance, stating, “The players gained valuable experience through such international exchanges. Today, we did well in offense and defense, successfully limiting the opponent’s strikers.” Park Kang-hyun, reflecting on his team’s victory, said, “We were determined to win. I even touched the trophy before the game, which motivated me to work harder on the field. We did it.”

Liu Haiguang, Chairman of the Shanghai Football Association, highlighted the importance of such competitions in providing domestic teenagers with the opportunity to interact with strong international teams. He emphasized the need for better understanding and direction for the local players and expressed his hope for more exchanges with international teams in the future.

The 2023 Shanghai Rising Stars Champions Cup football match showcased the talent and potential of young footballers and provided a platform for international exchange and development in youth football.

