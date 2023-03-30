Preferential policies for Mingqian spring tea in Pingtang, Guizhou have entered peak picking season, attracting thousands of professional tea pickers

CCTV News: As the temperature rises and the spring rains are moist, the tea gardens in Pingtang County, Guizhou Province have entered the peak tea picking season before Ming Dynasty. The large-scale production of new buds in the tea garden has attracted more than 7,000 professional tea pickers to come to work.

At 5 o’clock in the morning, the tea-picking workshop of a tea farm in Pingtang County, Guizhou Province was already full of excitement. The tea pickers quickly got up to wash and clean up the tea baskets. After a hasty breakfast, more than 600 tea pickers went to the tea mountain to start a busy day.

Chen Long, person in charge of a tea company in Pingtang County, Guizhou Province: The current labor force is about 600 people per day, and the maximum labor force is about 1,200 people, and it is continuing to rise.

Every year around the Qingming Festival is the busy period for spring tea picking. During the spring tea picking season in previous years, the amount of labor in tea mountains in various places has increased sharply, and many tea gardens have a large labor gap. This year, the tea industry department of Pingtang County tried to set up tea-picking workshops in various tea gardens, which not only included food and lodging, but also provided preferential policies such as special car pick-up and drop-off for nearby people, and reimbursement of fares for people from other places, attracting a large number of professional tea-pickers to come to pick spring tea Tea.

Tea picker: When I was fast, I had more than 300 yuan a day.

Tea picking workers: During the tea picking period, they can earn 30,000 to 40,000 yuan.

At present, there are 188,800 mu of tea gardens in Pingtang County, attracting more than 7,000 tea pickers to go up the mountain to pick tea every day, driving more than 500,000 migrant workers every year.