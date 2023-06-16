Pregnant cannot get married in the town hall, wedding in the hospital – Veneto

news-txt”>

The ceremony had been scheduled for some time in the town hall, also because it is a symbolic date, exactly five years after the day of the engagement. But the bride-to-be was suddenly hospitalized today, for the last stages before giving birth, and so the management of Obstetrics, at the San Donà di Piave hospital (Venice), set everything up in the ward.

The protagonists of this truly original yes are Francesca Battiston and Andrea Brunetta, residents of San Donà di Piave, who in the afternoon, in a hospital management room, were married by the mayor, Alberto Teso.

In addition to the two spouses, family members and witnesses were present.

Also present was the director of the obstetrics department, Marika Soldà, and the nursing staff, who closely followed the patient who was about to give birth. (HANDLE).